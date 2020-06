Comedian Zainabu Zeddy has expressed displeasure in the manner in which many celebrities are treated while they are alive and how they are showered with lots of praises when they kick the bucket.

A disappointed Zeddy noted that if you can’t help someone when he/she is alive, then it doesn’t make sense to pamper him/her with flowery posts when they die.

She made it clear that; “kama huezi nisaidia nikiwa hai nikifa achana na mimi kabisa 😥usiwai ni post acha Mafans wangu wanipost.”

Comedian Zeddy

Tukomeshe unyanyasaji dhidi ya Wasanii

She went ahead to state that she will be exposing names and photos of people who have been exploiting comedians, driving them into depression and alcoholism.

“Hehe Yaani kila Msanii naona post Rip Kasee! Wanafiq nyinyi it's high time hii ufala iishe!! kama huezi nisaidia nikiwa hai nikifa achana na mimi kabsa!😥usiwai ni post acha Mafans wangu wanipost ata hivyo sijawai ona Mtu wamekulwa na ubwa ati amekosa wakumzika!Yarabb tuepushe🙏kufa ni lazima lakini hii ya "Comedians"imezidi. ni vizuri watu wajue nini hukula wasanii wakafikia kujitoa uhai kwa next post nakam na majina na picha zao,lazima tukomeshe unyanyasaji dhidi ya Wasanii.#wasaniiwaacheuoga #Depression #victimization,” reads Zeddy’s post.

Comedian Njenga Mswahili's Death

Her post comes hours after death of Comedian Kasee, who passed away on June 28th, 2020.

Last year, Zeddy made an appeal to the public to help her locate the whereabouts of comedian Kasee after the death of comedian Njenga Mswahili.

“Sijui nianzie wapi aki!nko na makasiriko mengi saa hii😥tutapoteza Wasanii wangapi juu ya Depression!!! Rip Bro😪ingawa sijui kilicho kufika bt najua depression imechangia sana, Ombi langu kwa Jamaa na Familia tuonieni kama nyinyi tu msiweka matumaini mengi kwetu sababu tunatafuta Riziki kama nyinyi tu!ukipata na nunua Githeri yangu 30 ninunulie Avocado vitu ni tafauti sana kwa ground!pressure ipungue jameni tafauti yangu na wewe ni tv tu!lakini kimfuko labda unanizidi so ukiwa na Rafiki ama Familia ambaye anafanya Standup pliz pliz mweke karibu sana Wasanii tunapitia mda mrefu sana...wengi wanaogopa kusema lakini tutapoteza Wasanii wangapi?? Kwasasa namtafuta mmoja wetu Kasee ukiwa na habari kumhusu Dm pliz..before Rip nyingine n hayo tu. Rip Njenga Mswahili koma thayo jaba🙏” reads Zeddy’s post after the death of Njenga Mswahili last year.

The Late Comedian Kasee

Njenga Mswahili died out of depression after being subjected to lots of frustrations while trying to make a name for himself.

Many who spoke about Njenga’s demise, admitted that fellow comedians, media and corporates gave him a deaf ear when he was in need.