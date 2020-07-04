Self- proclaimed President of single mothers Esther Akoth aka Akothee is appealing to celebrities who are struggling to make ends meet due to the effects of Coronavirus to reach out to her.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, the mother of five said that she had been touched by heartbreaking stories of how Celebrities are suffering due to the economic crisis brought around by Covid-19 and she is ready to help, until things get better.

“Please to all celebrities who can't afford their lives right now. Please inbox me! Dm me. I cant buy you lamborghini, But I can provide food and accommodation until corona is gone

don't struggle to die up there, I am tottaly broken today 😭😭😭💋😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️” wrote Akothee.

Touched by Kasee's death

She added that as a mother she was heartbroken by the sudden demise of comedian Kasee and she would not like to see another celebrity die just because no one can help him/her.

“As a mother I am touched ! Since Korona came ,everything seamed out of place 😭😭😭😭, No this tgings ate not out of place now ! There is a root course of everything. Since I came into the music industry, or entertainment industry, I can tell you for a fact ! Even celebrities themselves don't love or support each other 🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️😭😭, what a pity 😭😭😭, I have just learnt today that this guy Kasee dint even have a place to stay 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭, renting him a house for 5000 per month would not make me go broke 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭, I am totally broken today , I dont know the courses behind his death 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭, he must have died a lonely fighting spirit . KASEE I WISH YOU INBOXED ME IF THINGS WERE TOUGH BEYOND COMPARE , YOU COULD COME LIVE WITH ME 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭” said Akothee.

Another Comedian

The Abebo maker added that they were in search of another comedian who is said to be sleeping on the streets due to lack of house rent.

“As we are talking right now ,there is a comedian sleeping in a hall , kicked out from his house , I don't know how long he has been sleeping there with this Nairobi cold , I have asked to go fetch him, I will send him rent arrears today so he can go back home 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭, people are suffering. I will call afew government officials who are my friends and see if they can assist me with something I top up with what I have and see if we can save the celebrities who are not able to feed for now 😭😭😭. I Will also call @rosytissueske @peptang_ke @akotheesafaris @akotheefoundation

This thing has hit me badly , I was not able to sleep last night , I am sorry for all the people going through this period 😭😭😭 This is SAD YAWA. WHY ARE WOMENS CHILDREN'S SUFFERING LIKE THIS ,GOD WALK US THROUGH 🙏🙏

WHO IS THE MINISTER OF ENTERTAINMENT

TAG HIM PLEASE” shared Akothee.