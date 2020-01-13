Wambui Kamiru Collymore, wife to the late Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore, has penned down a lovely birthday message to her hubby reminiscing the good old days when he was still alive.

In her message, Ms Kamiru mentioned that he misses being Collymore’s personal paparazzi in many of their failed selfies. Ms Kamiru added that she will continue loving the fallen CEO, who succumbed to cancer 6 months ago.

“Mr. C., I miss being your personal paparazzi for our failed selfies. 6 months, 13 days, 22hrs 20mins since I last saw you. Happy Birthday @bobcollymore I continue to love you,” shared Wambui Kamiru.

I miss being your personal Paparazi- Wambui Kamirus’s Birthday message to the late Bob Collymore

Birthday wishes from KOT

Netizens joined Wambui in wishing the late Collymore a happy birthday, saying that his memories and good deeds will live forever.

“I didn't know him personally but I always feel a sense of loss whenever I remember he passed on!” Mouz.

“Wambui trust me he is truly missed! Keep his memory alive in you. Keep your head up...walking with you in prayer! Happy birthday Bob!” Nduta Florence.

“Happy first birthday in Heaven Bob” CarolJimmys

“HBD Bob.. grace to you Wambui.. God heals” NKaraga.

“The dead live in the memories of the living ❤️❤️❤️ Happy Birthday Bob ...”TThitah.

“He's my one and only mentor to me. "Legends never die they live within is. " Be fortitude

@Wambui k. Collymore” Munene.

“Happy Birthday day Bob Continue dancing with the Angels Happy to know you are in a place where there is no pain” Nzunguli.

Mourning Bob

On July 3rd 2019, Wambui in a tweet said she was grateful for the love she had received while grieving for her husband.

“I am overwhelmed by all the love and beautiful messages I have been receiving from you all here. It is a true testament to the character of the special man I was lucky to love. I can't respond to all your messages but know that I have read and received your warmth. Thank you,” she wrote.