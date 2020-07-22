South Africa-based Ugandan Business woman Zari Hassan is out here making it clear that she is a corporate Baby Mama and if anyone doubts her words then they should ask Diamond Platnumz.

Former Big Brother Africa Winner cum comedian Idris Sultan poked fun at the mother of five, saying she has a tendency of sending her Baby Daddy (Diamond) provocative pictures whenever he asks for photos of his Kids.

Idris put up a screenshot of a woman who was chatting with her Baby Daddy and instead of sending only photos of the Kid as requested, the woman sent a photo where she was occupying almost the whole screen with the kid only visible in the background.

Idris Sultan's screenshot and Zari Hassan

Corporate baby mama

“Michezo ya Zari 🤣🤣🤣” Idris Sultan captioned the Screenshot.

However, in a quicker rejoinder Zari stated that she is a corporate Baby Mama who never bothers her Baby Daddy with provocative pictures.

“🤣🤣🤣🤣 uliza baba T. I'm a corporate baby mama😊” reads Zari Hassan response.

Also Read: Zari Hassan’s bold advice to Hamisa Mobetto after witchcraft drama with Diamond

Comedian Idris Sultan

Witchcraft Drama

She went ahead to insinuate that it’s Hamisa Mobetto’s behavior, but Idris was afraid of tagging her because he fears witchcraft.

“@Idrissultan Unamjua wakumtag sema unaogopa uchawi” reacted Zari Hassan.

In 2018, Hamisa was accused of using witchcraft to lure Diamond into marrying her after audios with her alleged voice surfaced online.

Idris Sultan and Zari Hassan