Tanzanian Comedian Idris Sultan has been released on Bail of Tsh15, 000, 000 (Sh 694, 478) after spending 8 days in police custody.

Sultan who was arrested for laughing at President John Pombe Magufuli’s TBT photo and being in possession of a sim-card that doesn’t belong to him, appeared before the Kisutu Law courts where he was granted bail.

“Katika shtaka la kwaza, Idris pekee anatuhumiwa kutumia laini yenye namba 0753 617621 ambayo haijasajiliwa kwa jina lake bali kwa jina la mtu mwingine ambaye jina lake ni Innocent Maiga, Na katika shtaka la pili, Innocent pekee anatuhumiwa kushindwa kuripoti ubadili wa umiliki wa laini hiyo. Pia Idris amepewa dhamani kwa masharti ya wadhamini wawili na bond ya TZS 15,000,000/= . Kesi itatajwa tena Juni 09, 2020” reported local daily's in Tanzania,

Lawyer dismissed from the Case

However, Idris Sultan’s lawyer Benedict Ishabakaki was also dismissed from the case, on grounds that he will be used by the prosecution side in providing key information about his client.

“Wakili wa Idris, Benedict Ishabakaki ameondolewa kumuwakilisha Idris kwasababu atatumika kama sehemu ya ushahidi wa upande wa Jamhuri kutokana na kushuhudia mshitakiwa wake akichukuliwa maelezo Polisi, hivyo anabakia Wakili Jebrah Kambole, kesi imeahirishwa hadi Juni 9, 2020” reads another update.

The former Big Brother Africa Winner cum comedian was arrested on May 19, 2020 and was being held at Oysterbay Police station in Dar es Salaam.

This is not the first time the star is being arrested. In October last year he was arrested again for photo-shopping President John Pombe Magufuli.

The act angered Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda who ordered for his arrest.