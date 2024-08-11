Israel Mbonyi's phenomenal performance at Africa Worship Experience concert

Gates opened at 11 am, one hour before the concert kicked off with fans and believers from different parts of the nation trooping in to be ministered to by the ministers who had been lined up for the event.

Israel Mbonyi dazzles politicians, religious leaders, celebrities & fans

Politicians, religious leaders and celebrities converged at the venue in time with fans settling down for what turned out to be a worship experience like no other.

Wiper Party’s Kalonzo Musyoka, DAP-K party leader Eugene Wamalwa, and MPs Peter Salasya, Naisula Lesuuda and Sylvanus Osoro are among those who graced the event.

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura, Pastor Rober Burale, Pastor Kiama, Mwalimu Churchill, Rev Lucy Natasha, and Big Ted also turned up for the Africa Worship Experience Concert.

The award-winning singer and songwriter did not disappoint when he took to the stage.

An energized Mbonyi took to the stage, cheered on by an ecstatic crowd eager to be ministered to, the gospel sensation was on stage for more than two hours.

Mbonyi who headlined the concert gave an epic performance in which he sang his heart out, performing a number of his hit songs that have cemented his place as a top gospel singer in the region.

The crowd sang along as the talented singer performed his Nitaamini, Nina Siri, Sikiliza, Yanitosha, Yeriko hit songs.

He interacted with his fans, appreciating them for their support all through and prayed for them and the nation at large.

Kenyan gospel stars perform alongside Israel Mbonyi at at Africa Worship Experience concert

Organizers of the event made sure that all who attended got value with a star-studded lineup of gospel stars performing alongside Mbonyi.

Karura Voices, Pitson, Timeless Noel, Destiny Voices, K-Krew worship, Adonage Band, and DJ Gee Gee all added flavour to the experience and thrilled fans all through the afternoon and into the evening.