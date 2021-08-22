According to the rate card shared via Omondi's Instagram stories, the comedian charges, Sh.500,000 for a performance with a shirt on and Sh.750,000 for a performance without his shirt.

Omondi is such a household name and a darling to many in the comedy world. He is known to be a jack of all trades; an emcee, a radio presenter, a TV Personality, and to sum up a local and international comedian.

The comedian started doing comedy professionally when he was signed by Daniel Ndambuki, who is the owner of Churchill show, which is a local comedy show. He later on left the show and wanted to do comedy single-handedly.

Eric Omondi Pulse Live Kenya

Omondi has since been able to grow his brand, usually using his social media platforms to keep his followers hooked. He is able to get booked for stand-up comedy from different places worldwide.

Body transformation

Omondi surprised many Kenyans in November last year when he showed his new muscly body. The father of one made sure he went all out, even doing a photo-shoot all oiled up and glistening showing his gains.

But it seems that all those muscles have atrophied with recent videos of the man showing the Omondi we had all come to know-the skinny one.

A possible explanation for his weight loss is his poor eating habits which he talked about shortly after his marvelous muscle reveal.

“Naturally, I hate food and I have very poor eating habits so I was ingesting, not eating. I was on a mission and it takes a lot of discipline to move from 47kgs to 72kgs.

Pulse Live Kenya

I had even begun a community, ‘skinny people united’ which I have since left but it takes a lot of discipline and time and that is why from January to February, I kind of disappeared from the public scene.”

His muscle loss most likely means that he has backslidden on some of the habits that helped him have impressive muscles.

During his interview on the Trend with NTV’s Amina Abdi last year, Eric explained how tough the journey to gain muscle had been for him saying,

“Do you know how many times I gave up? Between February, March, April… I was in and out. Constantly looking at myself and wondering why I couldn’t see any muscles plus I was in so much pain.