Former Citizen Tv presenter Jacque Maribe elicited mixed reactions from her fans after she posted a picture of herself, her baby daddy Eric Omondi and Eric's alleged girlfriend Chantal Grazioli.

“Mourinho style this Sunday, Chelsea meets Tottenham at 6.30, hii kitu haitaki makasiriko 😁😁😁 @ericomondi @miss.chanty @dstv_kenya” Read her caption.

A section of her bewildered followers went ahead to tell the mother of one that she was confusing them. Others congratulated Eric Omondi calling him a lion for handling the two women in his life.

Netizens could not believe that Jacque and Chantal could hang out together and yet they romantically linked to the award winning comedian.

Jacque Maribe’s photo with Chantal and Eric Omondi elicits mixed reactions from fans

Here are some of the comments;

ingridakoth Exes in love😄

realtah_ 😅😅😅😅😅Ninja you smashed both 😕

wanjiru_mwaurra Hii ni uzungu..I'm an African hasira lazima..I cannot🤣🤣🤣🤣

teddymusomba When you are rich you can take even 6 girlfriends out for dinner , smash all n no one complains.. well it has been story of my life .. diff Ni I’m rich in heart tu 😥😂

lyndah_m4281 😂😂😂why are you confusing us

Photos of Eric Omondi on vacation with Maribe and son (Bonfire Adventures)

carol_thetauras We should borrow a leaf, no, the whole damn branch!

milly_nasila Umesema unweli, sharing is caring.

dianah254 Handshake part 2🙌🙌🙌🙌❤️

lucygatheru Erico is a happy man!!!

kim_koima @ericomondi simbaaa😂😂

You are a fire of beauty and sexy

On Wednesday, Digital Director in the Office of the President Dennis Itumbi penned a special message to Jacque Maribe, as she celebrated her birthday.

Mr Itumbi took to Facebook where he wrote a poem describing her as a fire of super-hot flames, and a fire of beauty and sexy.

He went on to shower Jacque Maribe with praises stating that she was a golden mum and a golden friend.

Itumbi described their friendship as souls on fire and that they were friends planted right at the bull eyes of their hearts.