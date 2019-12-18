Digital Director in the Office of the President Dennis Itumbi has penned a special message to Jacque Maribe, as she celebrates her birthday today.

Mr Itumbi took to Facebook where he wrote a poem describing her as a fire of super-hot flames, and a fire of beauty and sexy.

He went on to shower Jacque Maribe with praises stating that she was a golden mum and a golden friend.

Itumbi described their friendship as souls on fire and that they were friends planted right at the bull eyes of their hearts.

Here is the full poem.

"Happy Birthday, Jacque Maribe,

You are a FIRE.

A Fire in your stage presence,

A Fire that has super hot flames,

Flames that keep them talking,

You are a Fire of beauty and sexy.

A Fire that sparks and sustains friendships,

A Fire, I gladly embrace and use to ink this poem,

A Fire that is so lovely to resist,

You are a Fire on top of a mountain,

Living life, couregously, powerfully and unapologetically

A Fire that refines your ore into Gold.

A Golden friend.

A Golden mum

A Golden trailblazer

So here an online hug, tight, endless and Forever.

Our Friendship, is our souls on Fire.

Burning the past into ashes, connecting us,

Soldering to the future, with the force of water down a waterfall...

Friends, planted right at the bull's eye of our hearts, is what we are...

May you get endless Birthday kisses and triumphs...

You are a lovely FIRE..

I wish you Endless victory, may you warm our hearts.

Happy Birthday!