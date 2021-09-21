Jalang'o & Churchill explain how their businesses collapsed due to dishonest employees

The debate was triggered by a video which went viral on social media claiming that Kenyans have poor work ethic.

Jalang'o said that he partnered with other friends to open a club along Baricho Road named The Vault but had to shut it down after employees mismanaged it.

He explained that sometimes the staff would sneak in their own beverages and sell them, leaving Jalas and the other investors with dead stock.

"We could actually see from the CCTV that business was booming and tables were filled with bottles of alcohol. When we did our maths the following morning, they would tell you they did not make many sales.

"We later learnt they were actually running their clubs inside our club. These guys used to bring their own stock and sell them while ours kept chilling on the shelves," Jalang'o recalled.

Churchill too was a victim of incompetent staff who would abandon his butchery for long periods of time, leading to decrease in sales.

“Tunaharaka ya kuwa tajiri kama boss wako, mimi nilikuwa na butchery Siloham, nilikuwa na jamaa hapo mbio alinipeleka na nilimtoa mashambani, wacha tu.

“Nikamwambia nataka tucompete na mighty Mike, ah kumbe yeye anauza huko hauzi yangu aise hata hakai kwa duka and I don’t know why,” he explained.

Churchill and Jalang'o's testomonies supported claims by Councillor Wanjohi that many Kenyans take job opportunties for granted.