RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Charly Black to perform in Kenya on New Year's Eve

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Party after party!

Charly Black to perform in Kenya on New Year's Eve
Charly Black to perform in Kenya on New Year's Eve

Jamaica’s sensational singjay, selector and DJ, Charly Black will be hitting Nairobi stage at the end of the year.

Recommended articles

Charly Black will be performing at the Ngong on Thursday, December 31st as a New Year's eve treat.

Charly hit the international spotlight when his 2014 heat, Party Animal – off the Jambe An Riddim – was accepted on American Radio, mostly Hot 97 playlist and even made it to the Billboard top 20.

The jam also got a boost when Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee jumped on the remix and spread its wings in South America. But Charly is no stranger to hit records. He had Wine & Kotch collabo with J Capri, Too Blessed, You’re perfect and Par With Girl.

Kenya is one spot Jamaican acts yarn to stop by and perform and interestingly we consume the Caribbean music culture with too much zeal.

Charly will easily impress his fans by going through his catalog of jams from 2000 to now. Even the latest jams like Sidung, It A Work and Diggy Dee will receive positive feedback.

Charly confirmed his attendance via an Insta video message to his Kenyan fans so we know it is going down.

www.instagram.com

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Drake spends over Sh500 million on rare watch

Drake spends over Sh500 million on rare watch

Charly Black to perform in Kenya on New Year's Eve

Charly Black to perform in Kenya on New Year's Eve

Chipukeezy cracks jokes with American comedians Katt Williams and Mark Curry

Chipukeezy cracks jokes with American comedians Katt Williams and Mark Curry

Akorino model Pesh weds fiancé in colourful wedding [Photos]

Akorino model Pesh weds fiancé in colourful wedding [Photos]

A Kenyan has been ranked among the top 5 best baristas at World Coffee Championship

A Kenyan has been ranked among the top 5 best baristas at World Coffee Championship

How I met your mama - Sauti Sol’s Fancy Fingers reveals in debut solo single [Video]

How I met your mama - Sauti Sol’s Fancy Fingers reveals in debut solo single [Video]

Eddie Butita claps back at Andrew Kibe after he attacked him

Eddie Butita claps back at Andrew Kibe after he attacked him

Naiboi drops much anticipated EP 'Otero' ft AY, Nyashinki, Arrow Bwoy & Femi One

Naiboi drops much anticipated EP 'Otero' ft AY, Nyashinki, Arrow Bwoy & Femi One

Pastor Ng'ang'a breaks silence as Media Council goes after his TV station

Pastor Ng'ang'a breaks silence as Media Council goes after his TV station

Trending

Sonko’s reaction as daughter Sandra Mbuvi goes international

Mike Sonko and his daughter Sandra Mbuvi

Diana Marua in jubilation as she celebrates new milestone [Photo]

Diana Marua hits 500K YouTube subscribers

Davido and Chioma spotted together for the first time since rumoured breakup

Davido and his fiancee, Chioma Avril Rowland [Instagram/TheChefChi]

Shatta Wale and Medikal go for 'sea bath ritual' after release from prison (WATCH)

Shatta Wale and Medikal go for 'sea bath ritual' after release from prison (WATCH)