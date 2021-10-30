Charly Black to perform in Kenya on New Year's Eve

Charly Black will be performing at the Ngong on Thursday, December 31st as a New Year's eve treat.

Charly hit the international spotlight when his 2014 heat, Party Animal – off the Jambe An Riddim – was accepted on American Radio, mostly Hot 97 playlist and even made it to the Billboard top 20.

The jam also got a boost when Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee jumped on the remix and spread its wings in South America. But Charly is no stranger to hit records. He had Wine & Kotch collabo with J Capri, Too Blessed, You’re perfect and Par With Girl.

Kenya is one spot Jamaican acts yarn to stop by and perform and interestingly we consume the Caribbean music culture with too much zeal.

Charly will easily impress his fans by going through his catalog of jams from 2000 to now. Even the latest jams like Sidung, It A Work and Diggy Dee will receive positive feedback.