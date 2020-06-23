Former Mediamax Radio Division boss and Milele FM presenter Joyce Gituro has for the first time opened up on life after leaving the media house.

In a post on Instagram, Ms. Gituro who now works for Radio Jambo said Milele FM was a well-paying job but she tendered in her resignation a few months into the job, because of personal reasons.

Seven months after leaving, she lost her younger sister and went on to be jobless for another 11 months but God took care of her.

Joyce Gituro opens up on life after quitting Milele FM and losing sister

Joyce Gituro’s words came after her former colleagues were shown the door by the Mediamax on Monday, assuring them that God is not done with them and they should trust in Him.

“On 22nd July last year, I tendered my resignation from a well-paying job because of very personal reasons. I prayed about it for some time and God kept assuring me that He would take care of me. As if that wasn't enough trouble, 7months later, on 22nd January, I lost my younger sister and it was very devastating (Today Mark's five months since she rested😭😭😭). For eleven months that I didn't have a salary, He kept His word. Today 22nd June, many of my former colleagues in the Media lost their jobs, more will be fired in the coming days😪😪😪, I want to encourage someone, be still and know that our God is able! He will walk with you in the wilderness, He knows your needs and His purpose upon your life will be fulfilled! Isaiah 41:10~So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand @radiocitizenfm @milelefm #GodIsGood #ItIsWell,” Ms. Gituro said.

On Monday, Mediamax laid off about 100 employees from across all departments including the entire K24 TV newsroom.

