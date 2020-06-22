Mediamax owned TV station K24 has unveiled a new team of four, hours after declaring its entire newsroom redundant.

Those who have been brought in to fill the gap left by those shown the door by the Kijabe street placed media house included; Ahmed Abuller (Formerly at Switch TV), Allan Owino (Formerly at TV47), Wanjiru Maina and Daniel Kituu (Formerly at Switch TV).

Introducing the new team K24 tweeted “Meet the new K24 TV news team. #ItsWhatsOn”.

Meet the New K24 Team. Ahmed Abuller, Wanjiru Maina, Allan Owino, and Daniel Kituu

Fired Entire Newsroom

Reports indicate that K24 fired its entire newsroom via a text message that was sent to the employees by the human resources manager Maureen Wandera.

The text message was based on a redundancy notice issued to Mediamax employees on May 21st, 2020.

“I am contacting you with regards to the redundancy notice issued on 21st of May 2020. The notice period has expired. Unfortunately, your position has been affected by way of redundancy. I would like to invite you to Emory Hotel in Kileleshwa tomorrow, Monday 22nd at 8:55am to discuss what this means to your employment. When you get to the hotel kindly ask for me. We thank you for your indulgence and cooperation in this matter.” reads the message.

K24's Shiksha Arora, Karen Karimi, Eric Njoka, Nancy Onyancha and Tony Kwalanda.

Those affected by the redundancy notice include;

Joab Mwaura

Nancy Onyancha

Eric Njoka

Karen Karimi

Shiksha Arora

Tony Kwalanda

Ken Wariahe,

Isabella Kituri

Caroline Wambui

Shukri Wachu

Apollo Kamau

Mercy Milanoi

Joy Kiruki

Gloria Milimu

Kimani Githuku

Dennis Matara

Fred Indimuli

Sarah Adam

Bobo

Ken Bosire

Joel Omoto

Nduta

Apopo Mujema

Jimmy

Shiko Mwenda

Zacharry Ochuodho

James Magayi

Caleb Ratemo

Joy Kiruki

Younice

Charity Kiama

Alice Nyanjao

Patrick Wachira

Shadrack Mulei

Milcah Ayoslee

Sarah Kanyara

Dan Kazungu

Eric Ahoy Murithi

Rose Gakuo

Shon Osimbo

Victor Oloo

Apollo Kamau

Seth Oyango

Munene Nyamu

Karen Kibet

Douglas Omari

Murimi Mutiga

Persia Kinyua

Brenda Cheruiyot