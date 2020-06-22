Mediamax owned TV station K24 has unveiled a new team of four, hours after declaring its entire newsroom redundant.
Those who have been brought in to fill the gap left by those shown the door by the Kijabe street placed media house included; Ahmed Abuller (Formerly at Switch TV), Allan Owino (Formerly at TV47), Wanjiru Maina and Daniel Kituu (Formerly at Switch TV).
Introducing the new team K24 tweeted “Meet the new K24 TV news team. #ItsWhatsOn”.
Fired Entire Newsroom
Reports indicate that K24 fired its entire newsroom via a text message that was sent to the employees by the human resources manager Maureen Wandera.
The text message was based on a redundancy notice issued to Mediamax employees on May 21st, 2020.
“I am contacting you with regards to the redundancy notice issued on 21st of May 2020. The notice period has expired. Unfortunately, your position has been affected by way of redundancy. I would like to invite you to Emory Hotel in Kileleshwa tomorrow, Monday 22nd at 8:55am to discuss what this means to your employment. When you get to the hotel kindly ask for me. We thank you for your indulgence and cooperation in this matter.” reads the message.
Those affected by the redundancy notice include;
Joab Mwaura
Nancy Onyancha
Eric Njoka
Karen Karimi
Shiksha Arora
Tony Kwalanda
Ken Wariahe,
Isabella Kituri
Caroline Wambui
Shukri Wachu
Apollo Kamau
Mercy Milanoi
Joy Kiruki
Gloria Milimu
Kimani Githuku
Dennis Matara
Fred Indimuli
Sarah Adam
Bobo
Ken Bosire
Joel Omoto
Nduta
Apopo Mujema
Jimmy
Shiko Mwenda
Zacharry Ochuodho
James Magayi
Caleb Ratemo
Younice
Charity Kiama
Alice Nyanjao
Patrick Wachira
Shadrack Mulei
Milcah Ayoslee
Sarah Kanyara
Dan Kazungu
Eric Ahoy Murithi
Rose Gakuo
Shon Osimbo
Victor Oloo
Seth Oyango
Munene Nyamu
Karen Kibet
Douglas Omari
Murimi Mutiga
Persia Kinyua
Brenda Cheruiyot