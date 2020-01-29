Citizen TV Presenter cum singer Kambua has revealed that her secretly planned baby shower backfired last year, after her baby Nathaniel Muhoro came earlier than the estimated dates.

On Wednesday, the Rauka host put up photos from a surprise party that had been put together by her family to celebrate their son.

A thankful Kambua mentioned that despite the baby being delivered a little bit early, he was all healthy.

“This past weekend my family came together and put up a most precious celebration for my little bub, Nathaniel Muhoro. Last year a baby shower was planned and it backfired 🤭 because baby decided to come early! I'll talk more about this someday. I've learned to unpack all my experiences slowly. He came early, but still right on time. I am eternally grateful for a healthy baby. God's ways are perfect, and they are good,” shared Kambua.

Kambua reveals why her secretly planned Baby shower backfired

Welcoming a new born

The news of Kambua and her hubby Pastor Jackson Mathu welcoming a new born into their family went public back in September last year.

However, the two love birds decided to keep their family affairs away from the public eye and only close friends and family knew Kambua had given birth.

The couple was blessed with a baby after 7 years of marriage. In May 2019, Kambua’s pregnancy was received with lots of excitement on social media with celebrities and fans congratulating her (Kambua).

Things Kambua Misses

Just the other day, the TV girl shared a list of things she misses about her pregnancy period.

In her five pointer, the Rauka host said that;

"Throwback! Here are a few things I miss about being pregnant, as well as what I DON'T miss,

1. I miss being able to eat food without people judging my portions,

2. I miss being offered a seat wherever I went, or ushered to the front of the line

3. I miss my husband rubbing my feet

4. I miss not having to suck in my tummy when taking pictures,

5. I really miss my baby's kicks” wrote Kambua.