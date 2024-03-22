The sports category has moved to a new website.

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Eric Omondi reacts after Brian Chira's fundraiser hits over Sh5M in 48 hours

Lynet Okumu

Eric Omondi's response after TikTok community raises over Sh5 million for the late Brian Chira within 48 hours

In a display of solidarity, the online community has rallied behind the family of late TikToker Brian Chira, raising a staggering Ksh5 million within just 48 hours of launching a fundraiser for his funeral expenses.

Led by fellow TikToker Baba Talisha, the fundraiser witnessed an outpouring of support from various users who generously contributed towards giving the content creator a dignified send-off.

Baba Talisha shared a screenshot of the achievement, expressing gratitude for the overwhelming response. "5M innit ..." read a portion of his post.

The initiative was prompted by an appeal from Chira's family, who reached out to the public for assistance in burying their beloved relative.

"Tushirikiane pamoja, if you guys can focus if you love Chira, Brian Chira is gone, ata kama alikua ni rival wako Chira was a good guy. Do anything you can to help the family and make this go through, najua wengi wanaumwa kama mimi but all is well, we have to trust God," the family stated in their appeal.

Following the update, Eric Omondi responded to the screenshot that had been widely circulated on social media.

Eric emphasisd the importance of extending assistance to individuals while they are still alive. He urged Kenyans to also offer support to Miracle Baby, who is currently alive and in need of assistance.

"We must start supporting people while they are still alive.!!! @petermiraclebaby is alive!!!" he wrote.

According to updates shared by Baba Talisha, Brian Chira's funeral arrangements are underway, with plans for his final resting place set in Githunguri, Kiambu County, scheduled for March 26, 2024.

In a touching tribute to Chira's academic achievements, Baba Talisha revealed that the late TikToker will be laid to rest in a graduation gown, honouring a request made by his grandmother.

The funeral proceedings will take place in Githunguri, where Chira's grandmother resides. Baba Talisha extended an open invitation to all Kenyans who wished to pay their respects and bid farewell to Chira. Additionally, arrangements have been made for those who wish to view his body at the Kenyatta Funeral Home.

However, Baba Talisha cautioned that there would be no further opportunity for viewing the body once it leaves the mortuary, urging interested individuals to make arrangements accordingly.

Amidst the community-driven efforts, several celebrities, including musician Otile Brown and KRG the Don, have stepped up to support Chira's family by covering his funeral expenses.

Their contributions add to the collective effort to ensure that Chira receives a befitting farewell.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
