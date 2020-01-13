#Gengetone became the trending topic on twitter after Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) bashed the artistes for singing Vulgar music that has a bad influence on the youth.

Netizens claimed that gengetone artistes lack meaningful content, creativity and the artistes only sing about sex, violence and drugs.

A contributor went ahead to state that the artistes were using women as sexual tools which was very wrong.

“They bring out the position of women as sexual tools. That it is ok for someone to "mwanga bila permission ". This is nurturing irresponsible behavior. Zero content #gengetone,” said Japheth Muuo.

As the online banter continued, NRG Radio presenter Mwalimu Rachel came to their defense, stating that the artistes were using the music to make a living.

“I have said this before and will repeat...the youth are curving a way for themselves. Gava has let them down,there’s almost no one guiding/mentoring them. #Gengetone is that avenue for them to speak out and earn some money. If judgement is all they get,they shall rebel,” said Mwalimu Rachel.

Kiss 100 presenter, Kamene Goro who has appeared in some of their music videos also stated that people should stop looking down on them because they are doing the most to get on top.

Netizens urged the artistes to do better and focus on content that uplifted the youth and helped them live a drug free life.

Here are some of the comments;

@opiyok97 Gengetone artists should use their music to depict evils in the society but they're so myopic & they're just a bunch nincompoops who think every music should rhyme with sexual content for them to thrive! ..Think, Mobilize your content, Focus Zombies!😐

@_mockiingbird_ We can't listen to same topic daily after one week we will get bored.These music videos u can't even watch in public very disgusting it will drag our youth to mediocrity.think of long term things that will be appreciated globally.there are many topics beside sex ,drugs

@Ras_wawesh Kenyans have been listening to nasty shit from Jamaicans for like a decade but now want to play holier than thou when their fellow Kenyans produce similar content.??? Pretence!

@OumaAldrin I highly support #Gengetone but their songs are too predictable...they're likely to sing about sex or drugs alone. No song encourages youth to live a drug-free life or how to get a job.

@Felixkipkor Some people can afford to listen to dirty hip hop and jamaican music, but when it comes to #Gengetone they level it vulgar. Double standards and hypocrisy of the highest order.

@Ibra_MosheQs Ya'll thinking that you're matured up by saying gengetone is vulgar, have you cheked on the old school Kenyan music🙄 their lyrics are far much worse. #Gengetone has given this generation a way of making ends meet, some songs have clean content too.

@moyi_9 Gengetone need to expand their themes, sing about: success, crime, love and relationship not forgetting social- political themes,,,. Even Hip-hop is not all about sex n drugs,,,we get horny but not 24/7,,, within 10yrs you will have lost relevance. Expand, VIVA!!! #gengetone

@LKimtai No one likes to admit that gengetone is having a bad influence on our kids. You can pull the 'we are supporting our own' card but it doesn't change the truth. So much needs to be done on the content. #gengetone