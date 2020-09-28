Rapper Karimi Muriungi popularly known as Miss Cashy has accused her ex-lover rapper Khaligraph Jones of neglecting his sick son (Xolani) as she demands child support.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Cashy claims that Papa Jones has not been picking her calls yet their son is sick and in need of medical attention.

She pointed out that that she had served the rapper with a demand letter through her lawyers but he chose to reply in general not addressing her raised concerns.

Rapper Miss Cashy with her son Xolani

Your Son is sick

“@KHALIGRAPH excuse me, your son is sick. Health insurance?

He is, and by all means his son as well. I have taken him to hospital, since conception he is now 2. and paid cash, with receipts that have been presented before my lawyers and his. Parents share equal responsibility, but even the law knows a child is where showbiz draws the line.

Niko nayo, yes. But hapatikani... my son is sick. In a Pandemic, and he is being negligent, despite my efforts to engage amicably. My child’s rights mean more than theatrics and showbiz” reads a number of tweets from Miss Cashy.

The Naitwa Cashy maker added that she will do everything within her powers to ensure her son is taken care of by her father.

Rapper Miss Cashy

Motherhood

“To me, MOTHERHOOD means you’ll go to war to defend your child, and you’ll do everything to secure all areas of their existence in the best ways possible; Legally and by divine favour.

I salute women warriors - moms; for all the silent and unseen battles we fight for our children.

I’ve seen my parents fight for me, that means I can’t be a coward when it comes to my offspring.

If you choose to parent, parent wisely.

If otherwise, give yourself some grace.

The world is rough on everyone lol.

Meanwhile, I’m not smart enough to win some battles on my own, and so I learn and I get stronger. The law is uneven, but some aspects of it have to be fair.. if not immediately, then one day.

This is one of many letters exchanged between Brian and I, in a series of events impeding my child’s rights. Any real legal advice is welcome ❤️ #childrensrights #womensrights” shared Miss Cashy.

Khaligraph Jones and Miss Cashy.

This is the first time that rapper Miss Cashy has disclosed that Khaligraph Jones is the father of her 2-year-old son after keeping it a secret for 2 years.

Last year, the mother of one made some damning allegations against the Tuma Kitu hit-maker, alleging that she dumped him because he had other women in his life, some who even bank rolled his lifestyle. She added that Papa Jones constantly discouraged her from going to school and working on a day job.

Khaligraph is yet to respond to the accusations of neglecting his son.