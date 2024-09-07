Stars lined up to thrill at the unique Harmony4Haiti concert in Nairobi

The one-of-a-kind event will be a celebration of cultural diversity and harmony with the funds raised channeled to help the people of Haiti.

The concert is part of the ‘Africa4Haiti’, an initiative of the Kenya Against Violence Org and other stakeholders.

“Proceeds from the Harmony4Haiti album will go directly towards providing much-needed aid to Haitians affected by gang violence, forced child involvement in gangs, gender-based violence and the looming threat of starvation,” Africa4Haiti Initiative head Eduard Muito explained.

Start lined up to perform

Several stars are lined up to perform at the event that will be graced by high-ranking government officials.

Legendary Khaligraph Jones, the talented Trio Mio and Shyro Ogolla are all lined up to thrill at the event.

Jabali Africa, Strong Yawezekana, and Aafisa will also be in action.

Rapper Trio Mio Pulse Live Kenya

Other than entertainment, the event will also offer a unique opportunity for people to stand in solidarity with the people of Haiti by directly contributing to alleviating the suffering caused by the current crises and take part in panel discussions.

“At the event, there shall be a high-level and grassroots-fused action panel discussion, that will be aimed at firming up the understanding and bridging gaps between the diaspora and Africa also the role of Africa in Haiti’s Recovery,”

“We shall change the narrative and conjoin Africa and our diaspora brothers and sisters. Through economic, people-to-people relations and trade, culture, environment and innovation, we can.” Muito stated.

Kenya's intervention in Haiti

Plagued by gang violence and insecurity, Haiti has found itself between a rock and a hard place with the international community intervening.

Kenya responded by deploying its police officers to Haiti, and the team has recorded significant gains in reclaiming key government installations that had been seized by gangs.

Kenyan police officer patrol the streers in Haiti Pulse Live Kenya

The situation has resulted in a humanitarian crisis with many fleeing violence and lacking basic necessities of life and funds from the Africa4Haiti Initiative will help in alleviating the suffering.