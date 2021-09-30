Kibe fires back at Eric Omondi, describes him as a small boy

On Monday, the comedian claimed the former Kiss 100 and NRG Radio presenter was living a lavish lifestyle in the United States of America (USA) courtesy of an older woman.

In a video shared on Omondi's Instagram page, the former Churchill show comedian said, "Andrew Kibe lives in a woman's house in America and sleeps in a woman's bed. She is called Judith and she is 57-years-old.

Mtu amewekwa na mumama has no moral authority to address anyone. Arudi Kenya afanye kazi kama wanaume wengine! Kenyans need to help Kibe. Hana mbele wala nyuma. We have done our investigations."

Kibe's response was elicited by a question from Chinese Kikie, a Belgium-based Kenyan digital influencer. The two were engaging in an Instagram Live when Kikie cheekily asked Kibe, whether Omondi's allegations were true.

"At 45, ata dem wa 30 ni mzee...mimi nikiona dem ako 30 akiniongelesha, I ask her why...what do you think you're coming to get here," Kibe said to the bemusement of Kikie. "So what is your minimum and maximum age of women you date/marry?" the fashionista asked.

"I don't date or marry," Kibe answered in haste. "Mimi hubomoa madem wako campus, past campus wewe ni mzee," the Rogue radio founder and host clarified to the amusement of Kikie.