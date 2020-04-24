Rapper and Kaka Empire boss Kennedy Ombima popularly known as King Kaka as come to gospel singer Bahati and his wife Diana Marua's defense after being trolled for several days.

In a tweet, King Kaka said that what was happening to the Bahatis was not good and that it should stop.

He went ahead to state that people were having fun but bringing in his family, they had crossed the acceptable limits.

What is happening to Bahati and his wife should stop – King Kaka

“I understand we are having fun on social media but I think we are crossing the line when we touch families. What is happening to @BahatiKenya and The Wife should STOP,” said King Kaka.

Adding that; “He might be playing victim but he might be hurting for real.”

Bahati and his wife became the subject of trolls after rapper Khaligraph Jones released a song called Hao where he talked about how being a celebrity comes with a lot of unwanted pressure and hatred from fans.

Mtoto wa Diana

While giving examples, Khali mentioned Bahati as one of the celebrities that have experienced bullying from fans first hand, stating that when he started his music career he went by the name ‘Mtoto wa Mama’ but twitter trolls had turned him into being ‘Mtoto wa Diana’ his wife, who is a few years older than him.

“Kuwa celebrity ni garama juu wakishakujua ni lawama, Bahati akianza alikuwa mtoto wa mama sahii twitter amegeuziwa yeye ni mtoto wa Diana hakuna huruma siri ni kulenga tu,” says the rapper in the song.