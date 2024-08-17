Kirk Franklin & Maverick City Music arrive in Kenya for Kingdom World Tour concert

The award-winning singer and the acclaimed Maverick City Music Group jetted into the country straight from Uganda where they also thrilled fans at Makerere University.

In Nairobi, they will dazzle fans at Uhuru Gardens on August 17, 2024 as part of their Kingdom World Tour with gates opening at 5PM.

The tour has seen them perform to packed audiences in Johannesburg, Harare, Lusaka, Lilongwe and Dar es Salaam.

Maverick City Music: Successes, albums and Grammy awards

Launched in Atlanta, Georgia by songwriters Tony Brown and Jonathan Jay as a gospel collective in 2018, Maverick City Music has by grown into a Grammy award-winning gospel group.

The group has worked with notable names in the gospel industry, including Chandler Moore, Naomie Raine, Tasha Cobbs, Aaron Moses among many others.

In a span of less than 10 years, the group has released over 10 albums and 100 songs that have dominated the airwaves globally.

Jireh, Kingdom and Promises are among their songs that are popular in Kenya, with the group teaming up with Zimbabwean gospel singer Annatoriah to release an afrobeat version of their song In The Room.

Franklin had his breakthrough in the early 90sand has contributed to the growth of contemporary urban gospel music with a multicultural edge and appeal.

Kirk Franklin and contemporary gospel music

Kirk Franklin made waves in the industry and altered the scene in 1997 when he came out with Stomp.

The more youthful sound and exuberance was a welcome change with the world quickly embracing the music, making him a global icon and a superstar.

His concerts are characterized by high energy, deep connection with the audience and huge crowds.

The singer, songwriter and producer has 19 Grammy awards to his name among other accolades.