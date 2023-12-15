Konshens parties with KRG & Kenyans at Bar Next Door in Nairobi [Video]

Konshens, whose real name is Garfield Spence, announced his impromptu visit to Nairobi via his Instagram account, sharing a post that read, "En route to Uganda!! see you soon!! But I'm gonna overnight in Nairobi. What's hot on a Wednesday night in my city?"

Konshens parties with Kenyans at Bar Next Door in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

The dancehall star decided to check out the local scene and found himself at the popular Bar Next Door, located in the heart of Nairobi's entertainment district.

It wasn't long before word spread, and the venue was packed with enthusiastic fans eager to catch a glimpse of Konshens and enjoy an unforgettable night of music and dance.

Konshens, known for hits like Bruk Off Yuh Back and Gal a Bubble, wasted no time in getting the crowd on their feet.

The atmosphere at Bar Next Door was electrifying as the artist performed some of his chart-topping tracks, creating an unforgettable Wednesday night for Kenyan fans.