The Jamaican artist made a surprise stopover in the Kenyan capital on his way to Uganda, where he is scheduled to headline an event at the Lugogo Cricket Oval this Sunday, December 17, 2023.
Konshens parties with KRG & Kenyans at Bar Next Door in Nairobi [Video]
Konshens, known for his infectious beats and energetic performances, took Nairobi by storm on Wednesday night partying with Kenyans.
Konshens, whose real name is Garfield Spence, announced his impromptu visit to Nairobi via his Instagram account, sharing a post that read, "En route to Uganda!! see you soon!! But I'm gonna overnight in Nairobi. What's hot on a Wednesday night in my city?"
The dancehall star decided to check out the local scene and found himself at the popular Bar Next Door, located in the heart of Nairobi's entertainment district.
It wasn't long before word spread, and the venue was packed with enthusiastic fans eager to catch a glimpse of Konshens and enjoy an unforgettable night of music and dance.
Konshens, known for hits like Bruk Off Yuh Back and Gal a Bubble, wasted no time in getting the crowd on their feet.
The atmosphere at Bar Next Door was electrifying as the artist performed some of his chart-topping tracks, creating an unforgettable Wednesday night for Kenyan fans.
The dancehall star, clearly enjoying the warm reception, reciprocated the love by expressing his gratitude to the Kenyan fans for making his short stay in Nairobi memorable.
