Lilian Muli elicits mixed reactions from fans after posting picture with unidentified man

Weeks after Media Personality, Lilian Muli shut down rumors of breaking up with her babby daddy Jared Nevaton, Ms Muli posted a picture of herself and an unidentified man.

The beauty took to Instagram to share a photo as she kissed the man whose face was hidden with love emojis. She put the caption “For always”.

The post elicited mixed reactions from fans as some wondered who the man in picture was. While netizens were happy that she had found love others were concerned about the number of men she had introduced to the public.

La Modelle

This comes after a few days after the mother of two opened an exquisite hair and beauty parlor named La Modelle.

Here are some of the comments;

jane_the_travel_addict Hawa wanaume wanabadilishwa kama nguo wako wapi pia tutumie tukitupa

carolsaddam I hope this one lasts😊

paulmbithi20162019 Kwani umepata kipezi kigine?

ketibastevenson He is a man and half, I know him in person, a cool guy

am_ellie_ Y'all ain't holding one another

victhe_1 Hoping it won’t end in tears

mary_k_andrews Really😭😭umeamua kutrend kesho😂😂😂😂

lillian.ndanu Eish... That's so sweet

estherkaburunga You deserve to be it.....to love and be loved

moseslagat Ooh😂😂😂😂tutaona tu real face pale Kilimani 🙌🙌

njengakibiru I find it so stupid to post a pic with a face hidden as if u r forced to post it just don't post the pic if u ain't ready or comfortable to show the face of ur partner.......