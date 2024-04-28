Linus Kaikai’s parting shot as Victoria Rubadiri exits Citizen TV after 6 years

Rubadiri will exit Citizen TV after a six-year stuint that saw her grace the screens with flair and rising to become one of the country’s most sought after talent in the media industry.

He shared that the Sunday Live show, hosted by Victoria Rubadiri and fellow start Jeff Koinange was christened American Edition owing to the pair’s command of the language and their delivery of news items with precision.

"We nicknamed #SundayLive the 'American Edition' because this pair rolls Uncle Sam’s tongue just right! Sadly but proudly, Vicky Rubadiri proceeds to her next duty station after 6 years with Citizen TV Kenya," Kaikai explained in his parting shot.

Victoria Rubadiri exits Citizen TV after 6 years

Reports indicate that the accomplished journalist is headed to an international media house where she will be gracing the screens.

Victoria Rubadiri's impressive career at NTV and Citizen before joining BBC

The award-winning media star joined Citizen TV in 2018, having crossed over from the rival NTV owned by the Nation Media Group.

He impressive career saw her win several awards, including the BBC World News Komla Dumor Award in 2020, cementing her place among the finest in the industry in Kenya.

She attended a three-month training course to attend a training course with the BBC Academy and join the News team for three months.

While at Citizen TV, Rubadiri hosted several shows including Citizen Weekend on Saturdays and was the engine behind several well-researched features aired by the TV station.

One of her remarkable features is 'Wombs of Sorrow' which shone the spotlight on women who suffered from cervical cancer.

Prior to Kaikai’s confirmation, well-placed sources privy to the details intimated to news desk that Rubadiri is serving her notice at the TV station with her impending exit.

The source revealed that Rubadiri was expected to grace the screens for the final time on Citizen TV over the weekend and give her parting shot as she closes one chapter of her impressive career and opens another.

Victoria Rubadiri Pulse Live Kenya

Her impending exit from Citizen TV was celebrated earlier in the week with staff cutting a cake in honour of her immense contribution to the TV station.