Makena Njeri breaks silence following recent drama involving Michelle Ntalami

For more than a week now, the internet was awash with stories of the alleged breakup between Njeri and Ntalami.

On Monday November 8, 2021 Ntalami said that she had ended their relationship after she found out her partner was cheating on her.

Makena Njeri and Michelle Ntalami Pulse Live Kenya

She said that she was able to confirm her worst fears after speaking to the other women who were also involved with her partner.

The Marini Naturals founder explained that she had chosen to protect the identity of her ex but Kenyans on social media are speculating that she could be alluding to Njeri who announced that she was gay in a Ted Talks video earlier this year.

Makena's response

In a two-part statement, the Bold Network Africa CEO explained how tough it has been this week, seeing her friends and relatives get abused on social media. However, she praised them for supporting her all through.

“Not once have they lost sight of the reasons why we are connected. Not once have they lost sight of our shared values, not once have they lost sight of the mutual love and respect between us.

“It is for this reason that I am writing a public statement to say that the recent drama is not about my choices and certainly not the community that I love and cherish so much.

The recent drama is a manifestation of an internal turmoil that is unresolved. I say this with empathy and compassion,” she wrote in part.

Further, Njeri highlighted ‘ugly relationships’ saying more often than not when third parties are dragged in to justify behaviour it ceases to be about two people.

“The burden of the blessing to be BOLD is that from time to time society uses the BOLD as scapegoats. This is what we (myself and my friends) are experiencing. Will it pass? Yes, because the truth always sets people free, she wrote.

“Does it hurt to see those that I love get attacked? – YES it does. However, what does not kill one, only strengthens one!

Do we as human beings irrespective of the communities we belong to encounter attacks in relationships? All the time! And like everyone else’s dark night, the sun will rise,” Njeri explained.

Makena also urged members of the LGBTQ+ community not to retreat but instead roll up their sleeves to tackle the challenges ahead.

“To my community, this is not the time to retreat to the closet, instead this is the time to double down and acknowledge that there is a lot of work ahead - for us, for those behind us, for those unborn.

“We are significant which is why there is so much drama. If we were not making society raise their consciousness and stand in their own truth - whatever that may be - there would be no drama.

So this attention, although hurtful, is in itself a statement. We are being seen and heard! So I call upon you to continue to be BOLD,” she advised.