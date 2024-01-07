The sports category has moved to a new website.

Media queen Julie Gichuru celebrates 50th birthday with stunning photo & birthday message

Charles Ouma

Titled "The big 50 🤗🙏❤️ #Vintage1974", the media queen penned a birthday message in which she reflected on the various aspects of her life for which she is grateful

Media Queen Julie Gichuru
Award-winning media personality Julie Gichuru has turned 50 years old today marking the occasion with a beautiful photo and birthday message.

The media personality who was born on January 07, 1974 was full of appreciation for the gift of life as she turned a year older, touching various aspects of her life and growth.

"The big 50 🤗🙏❤️ #Vintage1974I am brimming with joy and gratitude. Thankful for family, friends, life, and love. Each new day brings opportunity and challenge, and I continue to be thankful for both. Thankful for the gift of life. Thankful for the gift of love. Thankful for the lessons and growth," Julie wrote.

She accompanied the message with a beautiful photo of herself looking stunning at 50 years old.

Fans, friends and celebrities flooded the comments section of her post to wish her well as sampled in the comments below.

Pinkyghelani: Happy birthday ❤️❤️

Billiankenya: Happy birthday big sister

Mutaimemo: @juliegichuru Woow you are gorgeous. I recall in one of mentorship evenrs you spoke how you always looked forward to 40❤️❤️. What would you tell your 30 year old self now?. Age in Abudance❤️❤️

call_me_ngendo: Happy Birthday Julie Gichuru.You're beautiful and brilliant. I wish you more years of good health 🙏 ❤️

michelle.ntalami: Happy Birthday beautiful!💕 @juliegichuru

waruguru_winnie: To health and wealth, Queen.

caroline.mutoko: Happy Birthday Julie ❤️

carolradull: Happy Birthday Julie ❤️

jalangoo: Happy birthday!

Media Queen Julie Gichuru
cynthiawmwangi: Happy Birthday to you ❤️ here’s to health, peace and happiness 🥂

mwariwanyaga: Happy Birthday Queen😍❤️🔥You for sure aging like fine wine

mumbiwah: Happy Happy Birthday to you. To many many more wonderful ones.❤️Have a great one.

keshrinshiks: Happiest birthday Julie 🔥🔥🔥 always phenomenal and aging backwards 😍😍

oshinity: Happy birthday, Julie on your fabulous 50th! May the next chapter be the best one yet. Keep being a brilliant light ✨

nanciemwai: Happy Birthday Julie 🎊

mungai2256: Happy Birthday Gorgeous Queen 👑🎉 definitely aging like fwineeee Wine😍

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
