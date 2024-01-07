Media queen Julie Gichuru celebrates 50th birthday with stunning photo & birthday message

The media personality who was born on January 07, 1974 was full of appreciation for the gift of life as she turned a year older, touching various aspects of her life and growth.

"The big 50 🤗🙏❤️ #Vintage1974I am brimming with joy and gratitude. Thankful for family, friends, life, and love. Each new day brings opportunity and challenge, and I continue to be thankful for both. Thankful for the gift of life. Thankful for the gift of love. Thankful for the lessons and growth," Julie wrote.

She accompanied the message with a beautiful photo of herself looking stunning at 50 years old.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans, friends and celebrities flooded the comments section of her post to wish her well as sampled in the comments below.

Pinkyghelani: Happy birthday ❤️❤️

Billiankenya: Happy birthday big sister

Mutaimemo: @juliegichuru Woow you are gorgeous. I recall in one of mentorship evenrs you spoke how you always looked forward to 40❤️❤️. What would you tell your 30 year old self now?. Age in Abudance❤️❤️

ADVERTISEMENT

call_me_ngendo: Happy Birthday Julie Gichuru.You're beautiful and brilliant. I wish you more years of good health 🙏 ❤️

waruguru_winnie: To health and wealth, Queen.

caroline.mutoko: Happy Birthday Julie ❤️

carolradull: Happy Birthday Julie ❤️

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

cynthiawmwangi: Happy Birthday to you ❤️ here’s to health, peace and happiness 🥂

mwariwanyaga: Happy Birthday Queen😍❤️🔥You for sure aging like fine wine

mumbiwah: Happy Happy Birthday to you. To many many more wonderful ones.❤️Have a great one.

ADVERTISEMENT

keshrinshiks: Happiest birthday Julie 🔥🔥🔥 always phenomenal and aging backwards 😍😍

oshinity: Happy birthday, Julie on your fabulous 50th! May the next chapter be the best one yet. Keep being a brilliant light ✨

nanciemwai: Happy Birthday Julie 🎊