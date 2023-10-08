Watch Akothee joke on dating during meeting with tycoon Mwenda Thuranira

The video which was shared by Akothee on her Insta stories shows them engaged in a light-hearted banter, joking about a potential romantic connection and how the title she would assume.

The video shows the real estate mogul joking that he would be Akothee’s eighth boyfriend to which the mother of five responds jokingly with possible names that would befit the situation.

“Guys, meet Mwenda the eighth, so I'm going to be Mrs Mwenda. No, Thuranira the eighth." Akothee said jokingly.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pair made it clear that the meeting in question was purely centred around business.

"We are just having a business lunch meeting on a Saturday. I know most of you will say it is a Saturday but for business people we don't have weekends. We are just at work and right now, Mwenda. He is telling me there are a lot of properties in Migori right now. So follow him on social media," Akothee added.

Akothee appreciated the real estate magnate for his success in the industry referring to him as "the most brilliant real estate mind" she knows.

Hint of big news loading

ADVERTISEMENT

"Mwenda, you're the most brilliant real estate mind I know around. That is why I will always come back when it comes to matters properties." Akothee noted.

The real estate mogul expressed his admiration for Akothee’s business acumen who he recognized as one of his long-time clients.

"Always great catching up and engaging with my great friend and one of my long-time clients, Madam Boss herself @akotheekenya. A strategic partnership is key to ensuring continuous growth," Thuranira wrote.

Hinting at some big news in the business realm loading, Thuranira added that “Mambo moto loading...💯” without delving into the details of their meeting.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Akothee's resilience and powerful brand

Akothee is an established brand, with influence spread across the globe.

She is also a mentor to many with her inspiring story of overcoming obstacles and resilience motivating many.