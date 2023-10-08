The sports category has moved to a new website.

Watch Akothee joke on dating during meeting with tycoon Mwenda Thuranira

Charles Ouma

“Guys, meet Mwenda the eighth, so I'm going to be Mrs Mwenda. No, Thuranira the eighth." Akothee said jokingly before clarifying that the meeting was purely centered around business

Akothee with businessman Mwenda Thuranira
A video of Kenyan singer and businesswoman Akothee and flamboyant businessman hanging out during a lunch date and joking about romance has stirred social media with the pair clarifying that their meeting was a business one.

The video which was shared by Akothee on her Insta stories shows them engaged in a light-hearted banter, joking about a potential romantic connection and how the title she would assume.

The video shows the real estate mogul joking that he would be Akothee’s eighth boyfriend to which the mother of five responds jokingly with possible names that would befit the situation.

“Guys, meet Mwenda the eighth, so I'm going to be Mrs Mwenda. No, Thuranira the eighth." Akothee said jokingly.

The pair made it clear that the meeting in question was purely centred around business.

"We are just having a business lunch meeting on a Saturday. I know most of you will say it is a Saturday but for business people we don't have weekends. We are just at work and right now, Mwenda. He is telling me there are a lot of properties in Migori right now. So follow him on social media," Akothee added.

Akothee appreciated the real estate magnate for his success in the industry referring to him as "the most brilliant real estate mind" she knows.

Hint of big news loading

"Mwenda, you're the most brilliant real estate mind I know around. That is why I will always come back when it comes to matters properties." Akothee noted.

The real estate mogul expressed his admiration for Akothee’s business acumen who he recognized as one of his long-time clients.

"Always great catching up and engaging with my great friend and one of my long-time clients, Madam Boss herself @akotheekenya. A strategic partnership is key to ensuring continuous growth," Thuranira wrote.

Hinting at some big news in the business realm loading, Thuranira added that “Mambo moto loading...💯” without delving into the details of their meeting.

Akothee's resilience and powerful brand

Akothee is an established brand, with influence spread across the globe.

She is also a mentor to many with her inspiring story of overcoming obstacles and resilience motivating many.

She has experience working with some of the leading local and international brands and delivering results.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
