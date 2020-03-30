Milele FM’s Jalang’o discloses the weirdest thing a fan has ever done to him

Being famous isn’t all bright and cheery, sometimes you have to deal with crazy and obsessed fans who can’t control themselves when they see you.

Media personality Felix Odiwour aka Jalang’o had to pay the price of being famous after an obsessed female fan tricked her way into his hotel room.

The Milele FM presenter mentioned that the fan went and hid under his bed after lying at the reception that she was his Personal Assistant (PA).

Crazy Chic

In Q&A session via his Instagram, a curious user wanted to know the weirdest thing a fan has ever done to the Milele FM host.

“What’s the weirdest thing a fan has ever done to/for you? Asked the user.

Mzee Jalas replied saying “One crazy chic went to our hotel and asked for my hotel room keys saying she is my PA and the hid under the bed akiningoja! Alitoka chini ya Kitanda usiku…nilipiga nduru Hoeli yote ikaamka”.

Biggest Regret

In a separate post, the Milele Breakfast host was tasked to share his biggest regret in life.

“Your biggest regrets in life” asked another fan.

Jalas disclosed that his biggest regret was buying a very expensive car at a time he didn't have a house of his own.

“Buying an expensive ride when I didn’t even have a house …. Ujaluo tu!!” said Jalang’o.

Obama shakes hands with Jalang’o

Despite the regrets, Jalang’o is among the richest celebrities around and a classic case of grass to grace, as he grew up in a humble background.

He is also among the most sort after Emcee’s in the country.

