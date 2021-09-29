BBNaija 2021: Pere shares plans for N90 million prize

Pere on Tuesday told Biggie that if he emerges winner this weekend, he hopes to give back to the society by investing in charity organizations.

“I’ll find ways and avenues to give back to society; give back to the people who made it possible and just all around, be a blessing to humanity.

“I’m thinking about NGOs and different things in my head as well, to help me achieve that goal,” Pere said.

During the heart to heart session, Pere also shared with Biggie how he struggled with Asthma as a child until he turned 22.

“I was six months old when I started suffering from asthma and I had it up until I was 22. So as someone that suffered from asthma for 22 years, I’ll set something up to help people who are suffering from that as well. Sounds like a lot but I’m sure I can do it. Yeah, that’s what I’ll do,” the housemate said.