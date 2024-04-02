'Becky' actor Amelia talks about her music degree, hubby & raising their 5 kids

After taking a hiatus from acting, Linda made a triumphant return to the screen with her role as Amelia. Her journey back to acting was supported by friends in the industry, enabling her to audition for a role that she initially didn't land.

However, fate had other plans, as she was later called to audition for the role of Amelia, which she successfully secured.

Reflecting on her time away from acting, Linda shared during an interview with Trudy Kitui, that she pursued a degree in music but expressed her enthusiasm for being back in the acting industry actively for the past three years.

"I was auditioning for Martha but I didn't get that one. Late on the role of Amilia came up and I was called for it. I pursued a degree in music. I can perform music but it's been a minute. I have been in the acting industry actively for the last three years," Linda said.

The role of Amelia: A complex mother-daughter dynamic

In 'Becky', Linda's character, Amelia, portrays a mother who was absent from her daughter Lexy's life, leading to a strained relationship between them.

Despite their differences, Amelia strives to mend their relationship, embodying resilience and a willingness to make amends.

Linda hopes that viewers can glean valuable lessons from Amelia's character, particularly emphasising the importance of patience and unconditional love in parent-child relationships.

She believes that amidst the challenges of parenting, parents must acknowledge their shortcomings and prioritize love and understanding.

Linda's family: Husband & kids

Off-screen, Linda juggles her acting career with her roles as a wife and mother of five children, a fact that surprises many due to her fit appearance.

"I am blessed to be called a mum. I am a mother of five and I have a husband," she said.

She attributes her fitness to a combination of factors, including self-care, mindful eating, regular exercise, and favourable genetics inherited from her parents.

"By God's Grace. I love myself. It means I take care of myself, I check what I eat. I eat everything in controlled measure. I am also a fanatic in working out. And also genes of course. Thank you mum and dad for the good genes," she said.

Overcoming fears and embracing positivity

As a parent, Linda acknowledges the inherent fears that come with nurturing a family but emphasizes the importance of maintaining a positive outlook.

