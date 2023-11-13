Disney's 'Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire' gets nominated for Rose d’Or award

In a post on social media, Bankole shared the news as she congratulated the other cast and the production crew of the animation series.

Her post read, "Another one in! Congratulations to the cast and crew of Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire. The series is nominated for a prestigious Rose d’Or award in the Children and Youth category ...".

The Rose d’Or Award, also known as the Golden Rose, is an international entertainment broadcasting and programming awards festival. The award ceremony for the 2023 edition will take place on November 27, 2023, at the King's Palace in London.

Bankole voiced the character Moremi in the anthology series, which completed its production in 2022.

Created by animators from Zimbabwe, Uganda, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, and Egypt, it tells a wildly adventurous and unique take on Africa with themes that are centred on technological advancement, aliens, spirits, and monsters.

The Disney+ Original, executive produced by Academy Award-winning director Peter Ramsey with Tendayi Nyeke and Anthony Silverston as supervising producers, includes a cast list of Florence Kasumba, Pearl Thusi, and Nasty C.

Another Nigerian on this project is Shofela Coker, the creator and director of the Yoruba-inspired sci-fi animation Moremi, which is the fifth episode of the 10-part series.

Co-written by Vanessa Kanu, the episode tells the story of a lonely spirit boy, Luo, trapped in a spirit realm where he is plagued by terrifying giants. He is rescued by Moremi, a particle physicist from future Nigeria, who helps him connect with lost memories.

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire premiered on July 5, 2023, on Disney+.