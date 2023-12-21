In a major move for the Kenyan film industry, the much-anticipated series, 'Volume,' premiered on Netflix, captivating audiences with its unique storyline and compelling characters.
Sh17M Kenyan series 'Volume' finally premieres on Netflix [Details]
Some of the stars featured in the series include Brian Kabugi, Blessing Lung'aho, Terence Creative, Faiz Francis Ouma and Elvis Mambo
Produced by renowned filmmaker Tosh Gitonga of Primary Pictures, this project stands as a testament to Tusker's commitment to fostering creativity and supporting emerging talents in the film industry.
A whooping Sh17 million was invested in this initiative, creating not just a series but a platform for 27 emerging talents in the film industry.
Gitonga, expressed his enthusiasm at the premiere event stating that the film is not just for entertainment but an inspiration for the next generation of Kenyan film-makers.
"The overwhelming response to 'VOLUME' is a testament to the incredible talent that exists within our youth.
"This series, born out of collaboration and mentorship, not only entertains but also represents the aspirations and storytelling prowess of the next generation of Kenyan filmmakers," he noted.
The series, categorized as a music drama, follows the journey of Benja, a young aspiring musician navigating the challenges of an industry that often dismisses dreams as mere illusions.
As Benja confronts the harsh realities of his pursuit, 'Volume' unfolds into a captivating tale of uncertainty that threatens to unravel his musical ambitions before they can take flight.
Wanjiru Murage, Tusker Brand Manager, expressed her excitement about the series, stating the film is a testament to Tusker's commitment to nurturing film talent in the Kenyan industry.
"The premiere of 'Volume' marks a significant chapter in our commitment to nurturing talent and promoting the vibrant spirit of the Kenyan film industry," she said.
