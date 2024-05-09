The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Michael Munyoki 'proposes' to Nikita Kering during live performance, crowd reacts

Amos Robi

During Nikita's performance, an audience member, Michael Munyoki left the crowd awed when he asked Nikita to marry him.

Actor Michael 'Smallz' Munyoki 'proposing' to Nikita Kering
Actor Michael 'Smallz' Munyoki 'proposing' to Nikita Kering

The Sankara Hotel on Wednesday, May 8 hosted the official relaunch of popular movie streaming platform Showmax.

Recommended articles

Despite recent heavy rains, the weather held up, allowing the event to proceed smoothly without any interruptions.

The red carpet was a showcase of glamour, with notable personalities arriving in style to celebrate Showmax's new beginning.

The atmosphere was set by a captivating acapella performance from Nikita Kering, followed by Okello Max and Costar Ojwang's collaborative track, 'Asembo', getting everyone on their feet.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Farah Esmail: Former bodybuilding champion now in 'Real Housewives of Nairobi'

During Nikita Kering's performance, 'Single Kiasi' actor Michael 'Smallz' Munyoki, took a daring step by 'proposing' to Nikita.

"Will you marry me, Nikita?" shouted Munyoki from the audience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nikita, in response, asked Munyoki to ask the question while on stage, and Munyoki did not hesitate to move up on stage and go on one knee, leaving the crowd in laughter before the two shared a hug and Nikita concluded her performance.

Their spontaneous on-stage moment, complete with Munyoki kneeling and Nikita's warm response, left the crowd enchanted.

Following the performances, Emma Gichonge, Showmax's General Manager for East Africa, took the stage to share insights into what the relaunch means for viewers.

ADVERTISEMENT
Showmax General Manager for East Africa, Emma Gichonge
Showmax General Manager for East Africa, Emma Gichonge Showmax General Manager for East Africa, Emma Gichonge Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Nick Mutuma taps Dennis 'OJ' Mugo in new comedy-drama series 'Big Girl Small World'

She highlighted the exciting content lineup, including the addition of the English Premier League for football enthusiasts.

As part of the relaunch, Showmax introduced a new technical platform in collaboration with Peacock, a streaming service active in over 70 countries. This platform offers a range of live and on-demand content, including sports events.

"The ambition for Showmax is to be the number one streamer on the continent, including Kenya, and there has been a lot of investment that has been put into the business, not only with the new platform that we migrated the customers to but also more importantly with the additional local content that we will see this year," Gichonge told this writer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gichonge emphasised Showmax's commitment to promoting local content, revealing plans for more Kenyan original films in the pipeline.

The event attracted various celebrities, actors, influencers, and media stakeholders, all impeccably dressed for the occasion.

Actors Michael Munyoki and Mwaniki Mageria during the re-launch of Showmax on May 8, 2024
Actors Michael Munyoki and Mwaniki Mageria during the re-launch of Showmax on May 8, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya
Radio presenter Mwende Macharia at the relaunch of Showmax on May 8, 2024 at Sankara Hotel
Radio presenter Mwende Macharia at the relaunch of Showmax on May 8, 2024 at Sankara Hotel Radio presenter Mwende Macharia at the relaunch of Showmax on May 8, 2024 at Sankara Hotel Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT
Actress Avril Nyambura at the relaunch of Showmax at Sankara Hotel on May 8, 2024
Actress Avril Nyambura at the relaunch of Showmax at Sankara Hotel on May 8, 2024 Actress Avril Nyambura at the relaunch of Showmax at Sankara Hotel on May 8, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya
Actress Rosemary Waweru at the relaunch of Showmax at Sankara Hotel on May 8, 2024
Actress Rosemary Waweru at the relaunch of Showmax at Sankara Hotel on May 8, 2024 Actress Rosemary Waweru at the relaunch of Showmax at Sankara Hotel on May 8, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

Showmax took the opportunity to announce the premiere of five original shows, including 'The Real Housewives of Nairobi S2', 'Big Girl Small World', 'Untying Kantai', 'Nilichoma', and 'Jiji'.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Pulse Cares Donation Drive
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
May 31, 2024
Pulse Cares Donation Drive Ends Today
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

New to Bollywood? 10 terms to understand before watching 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' on Netflix

New to Bollywood? 10 terms to understand before watching 'Heeramandi'

Actor Michael 'Smallz' Munyoki 'proposing' to Nikita Kering

Michael Munyoki 'proposes' to Nikita Kering during live performance, crowd reacts