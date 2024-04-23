In the upcoming Showmax comedy-drama series 'Big Girl Small World', viewers are set to embark on a journey of self-discovery alongside Ciku, a plus-size woman navigating life's twists and turns in the busy streets of Nairobi.
Nick Mutuma taps Dennis 'OJ' Mugo in new comedy-drama series 'Big Girl Small World'
At the heart of 'Big Girl Small World' lies Ciku, portrayed by newcomer June Njenga, a successful, plus-sized radio personality, grappling with the aftermath of a humiliating scandal, propelling her on a quest for self-understanding and acceptance.
Set to premiere on 8 May, this 13-part series promises a blend of humour, emotion, and authenticity.
'Big Girl Small World', A tale of self-discovery
At the heart of 'Big Girl Small World' lies Ciku, portrayed by newcomer June Njenga.
An uber-successful, plus-sized radio personality, Ciku grapples with the aftermath of a humiliating scandal, propelling her on a quest for self-understanding and acceptance.
As she traverses the ups and downs of life, Ciku learns valuable lessons about resilience, self-love, and the true meaning of living life to the fullest.
The creative team behind 'Big Girl Small World'
'Big Girl Small World' boasts a formidable creative duo at its helm
Directed by Nick Mutuma and Kevin Njue, the storyline aims to give a captivating viewing experience that resonates with audiences on a profound level.
Behind the camera, a talented all-female writing team brings Ciku's story to life. Led by head writer Angela Ruhinda, the team includes Gathoni Kamau, Wanjiru Kairu, Safina Iqbal, and Kui Mwai.
Their collective goal is to present Ciku's narrative with rawness and authenticity, capturing the intricacies of her experiences without the imposition of the male gaze.
Meet the cast of 'Big Girl Small World'
Joining June Njenga in the lead role are a host of talented newcomers and seasoned performers, each bringing depth and authenticity to their characters.
Daina Njuguna embodies the role of Aisha, Ciku's former best friend, while Emmanuel Mugo portrays Kassim, Ciku's long-term boyfriend grappling with the allure of fame.
Fidel Maithya shines as Kwame, Ciku's confidant and source of unwavering support, and Derek Bbanga captivates as the enigmatic Jomo, whose entrance into Ciku's life brings both intrigue and uncertainty.
Rounding out the cast are Kui Kabala as Maureen, Ciku's formidable nemesis, and a host of other talented performers who breathe life into the vibrant world of 'Big Girl Small World'.
