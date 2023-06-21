The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Meet Ian Mbugua's talented 'daughter' Vanessa Okeyo

Amos Robi

Talented actress Vanessa Okeyo is making a name for herself in the Kenyan entertainment industry with her lead role in Showmax's telenovela 'Second Family'.

Actors Ian Mbugua and Vanessa Okeyo
Actors Ian Mbugua and Vanessa Okeyo

She portrays Sinde Lang'at, the daughter of Leo (played by Ian Mbugua), who inherits her father's successful milling company after his sudden death. Sinde finds herself in a world of power struggles and betrayal, where only the most ruthless succeed.

Recommended articles

Despite her inexperience, Sinde is a determined and intelligent character. Vanessa describes her as someone who never gives up and always strives to achieve her goals. Vanessa herself is rooting for Sinde's success, just like the viewers.

"She may be naive but she’s not stupid. She’s very smart and she’s a go-getter. She will do whatever she sets her mind to do, and that’s what I love about her. She doesn’t give up. I am rooting for her to win, just like everyone else," she says.

Second Family S01 2023 Vanessa Okeyo 01
Second Family S01 2023 Vanessa Okeyo 01 Second Family S01 2023 Vanessa Okeyo 01 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Actor Mumbi Maina speaks about moment she met Hollywood star Keanu Reeves

For Vanessa, landing the lead role in 'Second Family' was a significant milestone in her acting career. Initially unaware of the magnitude of the role, she was pleasantly surprised when she received the news.

"When I got the call, I didn’t pick up, not intentionally though. I had a very rough day and I didn’t know if it was good news or bad news. My head was all over the place but when I called back and got the news, I was over the moon. I could not believe it. Till now I am just like, ‘Slap me, please; this cannot be real,’" she recalled.

Although she felt the pressure to meet people's expectations and work on such a prominent show like Showmax, the positive reception from viewers has boosted her confidence.

"Part of me was like, ‘Am I going to meet people’s expectations? Are viewers going to love me?’ Because Showmax is huge, and the fact that so many people would be watching the show made me so nervous, especially being a new face in the industry. But so far so good; I can see people love it and it makes me happy," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Second Family S01 2023 Ian Mbugua Helen Keli
Second Family S01 2023 Ian Mbugua Helen Keli Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Avril, Mark Masai to feature in new drama series 'Faithless' [Trailer]

Working alongside established actors such as Mumbi Maina, Brian Ogola, Dora Nyaboke, Ian Mbugua, and Helen Keli has been a valuable learning experience for Vanessa. She admires their craft, studies their performances, and seeks their advice for her career development.

"I’ve learnt a lot from them, and I usually study how they do their craft, watch their performances whenever we are together on set, and pick up a few things. Once in a while, I seek advice from them career-wise," she says.

You can catch 'Second Family' on Showmax.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Meet Ian Mbugua's talented 'daughter' Vanessa Okeyo

Meet Ian Mbugua's talented 'daughter' Vanessa Okeyo

7 singers who achieved musical success after splitting from their groups

7 singers who achieved musical success after splitting from their groups

WATCH: Alikiba talks divorce, Grammys, and his 20-year musical journey

WATCH: Alikiba talks divorce, Grammys, and his 20-year musical journey

Mutoriah's Biography: Education, family, music & Netflix deal

Mutoriah's Biography: Education, family, music & Netflix deal

Nana Owiti's heartfelt surprise moves her aunt to tears

Nana Owiti's heartfelt surprise moves her aunt to tears

African men have become weak - Maina Kageni criticizes Governor Sakaja's public tears

African men have become weak - Maina Kageni criticizes Governor Sakaja's public tears

Reverend Githu defends why he sent his mum water during Facebook live show

Reverend Githu defends why he sent his mum water during Facebook live show

Mr Nice expresses disappointment over comparison to Diamond Platnumz

Mr Nice expresses disappointment over comparison to Diamond Platnumz

10 Hollywood movies Barak Jacuzzi's late brother Nagi Jacuzzi was featured

10 Hollywood movies Barak Jacuzzi's late brother Nagi Jacuzzi was featured

Pulse Sports

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Moses Thuranira at the Tribeka Film Festival

Isiolo filmmaker bags 2 awards in U.S. Competition