Avril, Mark Masai to feature in new drama series 'Faithless' [Trailer]

This gripping 10-part crime drama delves into the aftermath of a failed heist, intertwining the lives of four church members entangled in a world of crime and violence when their women's guild, known as 'chama,' is transformed into a money laundering operation by a ruthless crime lord.

The story primarily follows Esther, a struggling waitress, who stumbles upon the stolen loot and uncovers the shocking revelation that her brother, Benja, played a pivotal role in orchestrating the heist.

Simultaneously, Cain, a cold-hearted criminal who suffered significant losses during the failed robbery, employs his vast resources to track down the money and seek retribution from those responsible.

As a result, Esther, together with her church friends Ruth, Hope, and Deborah, find themselves caught in a moral dilemma that challenges their core values.

The series boasts a talented cast, with Rosemary Waweru taking on the role of Esther. Avril Nyambura, Beatrice Mwai, and Fatma Mohammed portray Esther's church friends.

The ensemble is joined by Aleks Kamau, Morris Mwangi, Peter Kamau, Arabron Nyyneque, Abubakar Mwenda, Brian Ngaira, Antony Kyule Njuguna, Ashley Kareez, Steve Matias, Kennedy Luyali, Zawadi Kayyoh, and media personality anchor Mark Masai.

Produced by Live Eye TV and helmed by Abdi Shuria, King Muriuki, and Janet Chumbe, who also directed the Showmax thriller 'Igiza,' 'Faithless' offers a unique twist by exploring the involvement of devout churchgoers in criminal activities.

"It's also a relatable show with women at the center of the story. It speaks to our everyday lives, and most importantly, the lives of our mothers, sisters, and wives, and the challenges they face," says Auka Gecheo, the executive producer.

Denise Mwende, Showmax Content Specialist in East Africa describes 'Faithless' as film that depicts the realities of our daily lives.

"Faithless is an interesting story because it delves into our inner conflicts as human beings and the constant battle between faith and money. It examines how we justify our actions and sins as being for the 'greater good," Mwende said.