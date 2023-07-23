10 must-listen mixes that prove DJ Joe Mfalme is King of the decks

He has earned a well-deserved reputation as one of East Africa's finest DJs, known for delivering electrifying mixes that keep the crowd grooving.

If you are a music enthusiast looking to experience the magic of DJ Joe Mfalme's mixes, we have compiled a list of ten must-listen mixes that will surely get you hooked!

DJ Joe Mfalme Pulse Live Kenya

1. Gospel take over mix

If you love the smooth and soulful vibes of reggae music, this mix is perfect for you. DJ Joe Mfalme masterfully blends reggae classics and modern hits, taking you on a journey through the roots of Jamaican music.

Along side top reggae MC Kadamawe Roots, the duo will leave you thinking you are more Jamaican than Kenyan.

3. The Afrobeat explosion mix

Get ready to move your feet with this high-energy mix of Afrobeat tunes. DJ Joe Mfalme's infectious beats and infectious rhythm will transport you to the heart of Africa's vibrant music scene.

4. The throwback mix

Take a trip down memory lane with this mix of nostalgic hits from the past decades. DJ Joe Mfalme skillfully curates a collection of timeless tracks that will evoke feelings of nostalgia and bring back fond memories.

5. The Dancehall king mix

For fans of dancehall and reggae-infused beats, this mix is a must-listen. DJ Joe Mfalme seamlessly blends dancehall anthems, creating a rhythmic and pulsating experience that will keep you moving.

6. The Bongo Flava takeover mix

Experience the best of East African music with this mix of infectious Bongo Flava tunes. DJ Joe Mfalme introduces you to the vibrant sounds of Tanzania's music scene, featuring top artists; and catchy beats.

7. The Genge vibes mix

Embrace the urban sounds of Kenya with this mix of Genge music. DJ Joe Mfalme highlights the unique style of Genge, a genre that has left an indelible mark on Kenya's music industry.

8. The R&B sensation mix

If you are in the mood for smooth and soulful melodies, this mix will captivate your senses. DJ Joe Mfalme curates a selection of R&B hits that will make you swoon.

9. Old school Hip Hop mix

DJ Joe Mfalme's Old School Hip Hop Mix is a nostalgic journey back in time to the golden era of hip hop.

Joe Mfalme curates a collection of classic hip hop tracks that defined an entire generation.

From iconic artists like Tupac, Notorious B.I.G., and Run-DMC to legendary groups like N.W.A and Public Enemy, the mix takes back listeners to a time when hip hop was a cultural movement.

10. The ultimate club bangers mix

Last but not least, DJ Joe Mfalme's Ultimate Club Bangers Mix is the perfect compilation to set the dance floor on fire.