The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

10 times Tiwa Savage delivered unforgettable guest verses [Afrobeats Throwbacks]

Adeayo Adebiyi

10 songs on which the Tiwa Savage has delivered unforgettable guest verses

10 times Tiwa Savage delivered unforgettable guest verses
10 times Tiwa Savage delivered unforgettable guest verses

Recommended articles

Tiwa Savage can do it all. Whether it's molding sensual R&B melodies or deploying lamba (Nigerian street slangs) on Afrobeats party-starting cuts. Her versatility and ability to add something special to every record have made her into one of Afrobeats' most sought-after voices.

Whenever called upon, Tiwa Savage brings out her magic wand and waves it across the song in a remarkable display of her talent.

On this week's Afrobeats throwback, we shortlisted 10 songs on which the queen has delivered unforgettable guest verses that sonically uplifted the song and further propelled it to commercial success.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some listeners might kick and scratch at the addition of this record, especially since it was brutally slated when Tiwa Savage posted the snippet. However, the single is a remarkable party-starting anthem where the delectable Tiwa Savage dazzled on an Amapiano record by adjusting Nigerian lamba (street colloquialism) to fit into traditional Amapiano sonic structure.

ADVERTISEMENT

When two of Nigeria's leading female voices combined for this R&B record, the result excited listeners who had long awaited such collaboration.

'Onye' is a record that documents a memorable time in the early 2010s in Afrobeats and shows the brilliance of both artists.

When Beyonce was saddled with the responsibility of crafting the soundtrack for the remake of the Disney classic 'Lion King', the global icon found inspiration in Afrobeats and Tiwa Savage was one of the Nigerian artists recruited to bring the African touch to the album.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiwa Savage delivered an incredible chorus for the single that would be one of the standouts on the album and which she would perform in her historic appearance at the coronation of King Charles III.

Flavour captivated Nigerians with his R&B love tune 'Oyi' and for the remix, he sought the assistance of Tiwa Savage. The iconic sex symbol added the required sensuality to elevate the record and make it into one of the most memorable duets in Afrobeats' history.

ADVERTISEMENT

Superstar disc Jockey Spinall tapped Tiwa Savage and Wizkid for a record that further rocketed him to commercial success.

Keeping with her track record, Tiwa Savage brought her stunning vocals to the party and the result is a memorable hit song that remains a favourite among fans.

After getting mainstream attention with his hit single 'No Wahala', 1da Banton wanted to consolidate the success and he called on Tiwa Savage and Kizz Daniel for help.

ADVERTISEMENT

The result is a hit song that's one of Afrobeats' notable European exports and which has rocketed Ida Banton to commercial success.

On a hard-hitting record at the height of the Shaku Shaku Street wave, Tiwa Savage appeared as one of the records that soundtrack the music of the era.

Alongside the commanding presence of rapper Reminisce, Tiwa Savage showed her ability to shapeshift and deliver on a Street Hop cut.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Spyro, Tiwa Savage did what she has consistently done for others. She delivered a breathtaking verse that shows her mastery of lamba and ability to add spice to a record in a way that would leave listeners stunned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fresh faced breakout sensation Kizz Daniel partnered with superstars Tiwa Savage & Davido for the remix of his hit single 'Woju' and Tiwa Savage delivered a verse that rocketed to the status of a household anthem.

On 'Woju' remix, Tiwa Savage again showed that her vocals is one that cannot be replicated and whose impact carry far reaching impact in the Nigerian mainstream.

Undoubtedly one of the greatest Dancehall records to ever come out of the Nigerian mainstream, 'Girlie o' remix is more than a song. It was a moment that dazzled listeners and arrested the attention of the industry to Tiwa Savage's unquenchable sensuality and hitmaking prowess.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the unforgettable moment it offered, the impact it carries, and the sheer brilliance of the composition, this record ranks top on the list of Tiwa Savage's guest appearances.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kim Kardashian reveals secret tattoo after vowing to never get one

Kim Kardashian reveals secret tattoo after vowing to never get one

Anne Kiguta introduces grown son Uhuru, offering rare peek into her personal life

Anne Kiguta introduces grown son Uhuru, offering rare peek into her personal life

10 times Tiwa Savage delivered unforgettable guest verses [Afrobeats Throwbacks]

10 times Tiwa Savage delivered unforgettable guest verses [Afrobeats Throwbacks]

Copying Diana? Netizens question Yvette Obura's choice of colour for her new car

Copying Diana? Netizens question Yvette Obura's choice of colour for her new car

Taylor Swift is Apple Music’s Artist of the Year for 2023

Taylor Swift is Apple Music’s Artist of the Year for 2023

Daddy Owen finally confirms nature of his relationship with Charlene Ruto

Daddy Owen finally confirms nature of his relationship with Charlene Ruto

Kwame Nyong’o explores fresh African perspective in new Kenyan animated series 'Twende'

Kwame Nyong’o explores fresh African perspective in new Kenyan animated series 'Twende'

Tracy Wanjiru returns to TV screens after a 2-year hiatus

Tracy Wanjiru returns to TV screens after a 2-year hiatus

P-Unit's Frasha says he was unaware of group's decision to reject Diamond's collabo

P-Unit's Frasha says he was unaware of group's decision to reject Diamond's collabo

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Karun dazzles on Spotify & COLORSxSTUDIOS performance

Kenya sensation Karun dazzles on Spotify & COLORSxSTUDIOS performance

Senator Crystal Asige

Senator Crystal Asige experiments with hip-hop, trap & RnB in her new mixtape

Taylor Swift is Apple Music’s Artist of the Year for 2023

Taylor Swift is Apple Music’s Artist of the Year for 2023