Coachella, renowned for its eclectic and expansive musical lineups, has long been a stage for showcasing a diverse array of talents from across the globe.
18 African acts who have performed at Coachella
African musicians who have performed at Coachella have introduced festival-goers to the rich musical heritage of the continent, from House music to Afrobeat and Hip Hop/Rap.
Among these, African artists have consistently stood out, bringing unique sounds that fuse traditional rhythms with contemporary genres, and in doing so, enriching the festival experience.
From legendary Afrobeat stars to groundbreaking house DJs, these artists have not only entertained but also educated audiences with their culturally rich performances that resonate far beyond the festival grounds.
History and impact of African performers at Coachella
Since the first-ever event in 1999, Coachella has featured a wide range of artists across various genres and across the globe.
In recent years, the festival has incorporated major African artists in the line-up. Festival headliners have also brought some of their African collaborators on stage for their performances.
Coachella 2024 - Tems, Wizkid, DJ Spinall and The Joy
In the first weekend of Coachella 2024, headliner Doja Cat unveiled South African acapella group The Joy for her performance. The historic performance received wide acclaim and was viewed as a nod to her South African heritage.
On the same weekend, Nigerian artist Tems performed 'Essence' alongside Wizkid and Justin Bieber in her Coachella debut.
Nigerian DJ and record producer, Spinall also graced both weekends of the Coachella festival as the first-ever Afrobeat DJ to do so. He brought out Fireboy DML and Teni for the historic performance.
2023 - Burna Boy from Nigeria and Uncle Waffles from South Africa
Burna Boy debuted on the Coachella stage in 2019 and returned to the festival four years later in 2023.
A memorable controversy around his 2019 performance was a post he made on Instagram stating: "Coachella, I appreciate you. But I don’t appreciate the way my name is written so small in your bill. I am an AFRICAN GIANT and will not be reduced to whatever that tiny writing means. Fix tings quick please."
South African DJ Uncle Waffles also made history in 2023 as the first Amapiano DJ to play at Coachella.
2022 - Black Coffee and Sampa The Great
Grammy award-winning DJ Black Coffee from South Africa has dominated as a regular at Coachella, having debuted at the festival in 2016 and subsequently performed in 2018 and 2022.
Black Coffee is renowned for his deep house music that often incorporates African sounds.
In the same year, Zambian-Australian rapper Sampa The Great made her debut at Coachella. Sampa The Great brings a unique blend of hip-hop with a touch of soul and jazz, enriched by her African heritage.
Mr. Eazi at Coachella 2019
Mr. Eazi, recognised for blending cultural elements from Nigeria and Ghana with global pop music, also delivered performances that were well received by the Coachella audience in 2019.
Along with Burna Boy, their participation at Coachella 2019 not only brought great music but also highlighted the growing influence of African sounds in global music festivals.
2018 - Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 and South African Sjava
Representing Nigeria, Seun Kuti, alongside his father Fela Kuti's band Egypt 80, delivered powerful performances rooted in Afrobeat. They had also been booked for the 2020 edition before it was cancelled over the pandemic.
Sjava, known for his unique blend of Afro-soul and hip-hop, also brought a South African flavor to the festival.
Wizkid was one of the prominent acts set to perform at Coachella 2018, although he was unable to perform due to band visa issues.
Other African artists who've performed at Coachella
Other musicians who have performed at Coachella include:-
- Nigerien artist Mdou Moctar in 2024
- Dance/Electronic DJ Kyle Watson (South Africa) in 2023
- Belgium-Rwandan hitmaker Stromae in 2022
- DJ AMÉMÉ from Benin in 2022
- Tinariwen from Mali in 2009
