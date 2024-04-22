The sports category has moved to a new website.

18 African acts who have performed at Coachella

Miriam Mwende

African musicians who have performed at Coachella have introduced festival-goers to the rich musical heritage of the continent, from House music to Afrobeat and Hip Hop/Rap.

African acts who have performed at Coachella: Nigerian singer Tems, South African DJ Black Coffee, Zambian Sampa The Great and Nigerian Afrobeat legend Wizkid
Coachella, renowned for its eclectic and expansive musical lineups, has long been a stage for showcasing a diverse array of talents from across the globe.

Among these, African artists have consistently stood out, bringing unique sounds that fuse traditional rhythms with contemporary genres, and in doing so, enriching the festival experience.

From legendary Afrobeat stars to groundbreaking house DJs, these artists have not only entertained but also educated audiences with their culturally rich performances that resonate far beyond the festival grounds.

Since the first-ever event in 1999, Coachella has featured a wide range of artists across various genres and across the globe.

In recent years, the festival has incorporated major African artists in the line-up. Festival headliners have also brought some of their African collaborators on stage for their performances.

In the first weekend of Coachella 2024, headliner Doja Cat unveiled South African acapella group The Joy for her performance. The historic performance received wide acclaim and was viewed as a nod to her South African heritage.

Doja Cat performing with South African acapella group The Joy at Coachella 2024 [Image Credit: Gregnoire]
On the same weekend, Nigerian artist Tems performed 'Essence' alongside Wizkid and Justin Bieber in her Coachella debut.

Nigerian DJ and record producer, Spinall also graced both weekends of the Coachella festival as the first-ever Afrobeat DJ to do so. He brought out Fireboy DML and Teni for the historic performance.

Burna Boy debuted on the Coachella stage in 2019 and returned to the festival four years later in 2023.

A memorable controversy around his 2019 performance was a post he made on Instagram stating: "Coachella, I appreciate you. But I don’t appreciate the way my name is written so small in your bill. I am an AFRICAN GIANT and will not be reduced to whatever that tiny writing means. Fix tings quick please."

Burna Boy performing at Coachella 2019 in Indio, California. (Buki HQ)
READ: Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Stormzy feature on Obama's 2023 playlist

South African DJ Uncle Waffles also made history in 2023 as the first Amapiano DJ to play at Coachella.

South African DJ Uncle Waffles at the 2023 BET Awards
Grammy award-winning DJ Black Coffee from South Africa has dominated as a regular at Coachella, having debuted at the festival in 2016 and subsequently performed in 2018 and 2022.

Black Coffee is renowned for his deep house music that often incorporates African sounds.

Black Coffee received the GRAMMY for Best Electronic/Dance Album of the year in 2022
In the same year, Zambian-Australian rapper Sampa The Great made her debut at Coachella. Sampa The Great brings a unique blend of hip-hop with a touch of soul and jazz, enriched by her African heritage.

Zambian-Australian rapper Sampa The Great
Mr. Eazi, recognised for blending cultural elements from Nigeria and Ghana with global pop music, also delivered performances that were well received by the Coachella audience in 2019.

Mr Eazi serenading the Coachella 2019 crowd in the late hours of Saturday, April 13, 2019. (Twitter/Mreazi)
Along with Burna Boy, their participation at Coachella 2019 not only brought great music but also highlighted the growing influence of African sounds in global music festivals.

Representing Nigeria, Seun Kuti, alongside his father Fela Kuti's band Egypt 80, delivered powerful performances rooted in Afrobeat. They had also been booked for the 2020 edition before it was cancelled over the pandemic.

Seun Kuti playing with his band
READ: Seun Kuti struts his stuff on the Paris Fashion week runway

Sjava, known for his unique blend of Afro-soul and hip-hop, also brought a South African flavor to the festival.

Wizkid was one of the prominent acts set to perform at Coachella 2018, although he was unable to perform due to band visa issues.

Other musicians who have performed at Coachella include:-

  1. Nigerien artist Mdou Moctar in 2024
  2. Dance/Electronic DJ Kyle Watson (South Africa) in 2023
  3. Belgium-Rwandan hitmaker Stromae in 2022
  4. DJ AMÉMÉ from Benin in 2022
  5. Tinariwen from Mali in 2009
Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists
