AKA's 'Mass Country' album to be released as scheduled

"The family continues to celebrate the life of their son. To honour his legacy, they are choosing to continue with the release of the 'Mass Country' album on the 24th February 2023 as planned," the press release reads.

The co-executive producer of the album Nivo was quoted in the press release saying: "The team was extremely blessed to work so closely on the project with Kiernan. We spent a lot of time mapping out this roll-out and creating all the content we have under his direction.

Kiernan worked tremendously hard on this project. He put his heart and soul into it, and we were blessed that he got the opportunity to map out this entire roll-out and approve all the elements, so what will be coming out will be as per his direction and his vision..."

Managing Director at Sony Music Entertainment Africa Sean Watson said: "Our hearts are broken. We've lost not only an icon but someone who was dear to us as a member of the Sony Music Family..."

Kiernan Jarryd Forbes widely known as AKA and Supamega was killed on his birthday on 10th February 2023 in Florida Durban, South Africa. The rapper suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head in what was a pre-meditated attack.