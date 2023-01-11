American rapper Meek Mill apologizes for shooting music video inside Ghana's presidential villa

For the American rapper, it was a time to connect with his African roots, a desire he had previously shared on Twitter.

During his time in Ghana, Meek Mill visited the presidential villa where he met with the Ghanaian president Nana Akufo-Addo. During his visit, Meek Mill shot some scenes inside the presidential palace, and these scenes were featured in his promotional video.

The video drew criticisms from Ghanaians who shared their displeasure on Twitter where they described his actions as disrespectful.

Meek Mill has taken to his Twitter account to apologize to the people of Ghana for any displeasure his action might have caused. According to him, his action was inspired by his desire to appreciate the culture.

"My apologies to the people if any disrespect! We still gonna push to make the connection between black people in America and Africa … what I’m trying to do is more than a video and you should see coming soon! My apologies to the office also!" The tweets read.