Apple Music hosts first Africa Now event on the African continent in Ghana

Dadaboy Ehiz (Africa Now Radio host) and Dotty (Apple Music 1 host and Lead Cultural Curator, Black Music, UK) were also in Accra to celebrate.

“Our first time in Ghana was unforgettable–an event unlike any other in Accra. This is an event that can really become an annual staple in the black music calendar,” Dotty said.

“Celebrating African music on the continent was the perfect way to end the year. Seeing all the stakeholders come together at the Africa Now event was indeed a great time for the music scene on the continent,” said Ehiz.