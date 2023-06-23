The sports category has moved to a new website.

Astral soundscapes: Unveiling Masšh's musical journey

Fabian Simiyu

Masšh is a fashionable African electronic artist based in Johannesburg, South Africa

Masšh
Masšh

The unique sound that he dubs 'astral', is derived from 'astral projection', a term used in esotericism to describe a willful out-of-body experience that assumes the existence of a soul or consciousness.

His sound is influenced by dark classical music and his love for emphasis on tone and atmosphere over traditional musical structure or rhythm, all carried through African grooves.

He was one of 10 participants selected for the BridgeFire Talent Accelerator Program which was held at Flame Studios by Nando's in 2021.

Masšh
Masšh Pulse Live Kenya
He later got the opportunity to curate original music for MaXhosa’s SS22 fashion show, hosted in October 2021. The music is set to be released in spring 2022 through his own label, Solar Plex's.

  • Basha Uhuru Festival
  • Supporting act at Mixmag The LAB Johannesburg
  • Kunye Festival Pretoria Edition, hosted by Shimza

His music garnered support from Âme and Dixon, Jimi Jules, Hyenah, Laolu, Desiree, Caiiro, Shimza, Sun-EL Musician, Keinemusik, DJ Koze, etc., and constantly appears on Black Coffee's Spotify playlist.

Songs like 'iLanga' and 'Nisikilize' graced the no.1 spot on Dj Loyd’s The House Connect show on 5FM, meanwhile the latter coming up as one of #SelectiveStyles best of 2020 hosted by Kid Fonque.

He has since then released on labels such as Nervous Records (USA), Gondwana (KE) and Stay True Sounds (SA), Madorasindahouse, Aluku Records (UK) with more to follow.

  1. Hyenah (Remix Package) 
  2. Atmos Blaq Collab EP (Under Solar Plex's) 
  3. NaakMusiq Collab Single (Under Solar Plex's) 
  4. Madorasindahouse (Single - w/ Adam Port & Ninae) 
  5. Pampa Records (2-track EP) 
Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
