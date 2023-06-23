Astral soundscapes: Unveiling Masšh's musical journey

His sound is influenced by dark classical music and his love for emphasis on tone and atmosphere over traditional musical structure or rhythm, all carried through African grooves.

He was one of 10 participants selected for the BridgeFire Talent Accelerator Program which was held at Flame Studios by Nando's in 2021.

He later got the opportunity to curate original music for MaXhosa’s SS22 fashion show, hosted in October 2021. The music is set to be released in spring 2022 through his own label, Solar Plex's.

The highlight gigs in his career thus far are

Basha Uhuru Festival

Supporting act at Mixmag The LAB Johannesburg

Kunye Festival Pretoria Edition, hosted by Shimza

His music garnered support from Âme and Dixon, Jimi Jules, Hyenah, Laolu, Desiree, Caiiro, Shimza, Sun-EL Musician, Keinemusik, DJ Koze, etc., and constantly appears on Black Coffee's Spotify playlist.

Songs like 'iLanga' and 'Nisikilize' graced the no.1 spot on Dj Loyd’s The House Connect show on 5FM, meanwhile the latter coming up as one of #SelectiveStyles best of 2020 hosted by Kid Fonque.

He has since then released on labels such as Nervous Records (USA), Gondwana (KE) and Stay True Sounds (SA), Madorasindahouse, Aluku Records (UK) with more to follow.

