5 hot songs released this week

Lynet Okumu

Here are top 5 songs released this week

Kenyan singer Boutross & Tanzanian singer Abigail Chams
Kenyan singer Boutross & Tanzanian singer Abigail Chams

The East African music industry continues to flourish, with talented artists consistently delivering captivating tunes across various genres.

From gospel to afro-pop and bongo, musicians from the region are making waves both locally and internationally.

Let's take a closer look at some of the latest releases and exciting collaborations that have been creating a buzz this week.

'Bad Girl' is a scorching Gengetone banger by Swat Matire featuring Fathermore and Shekina Karen.

This infectious track is set to make its way onto your playlist, with its catchy beats and energetic delivery.

Kenyan emerging hip-hop recording artist, Boutross, gifts us with an extraordinary new track titled 'Miss Behaviour.'

As a follow-up to his hit single 'Angela,' Boutross collaborates with Sauti Sol legend and band member Savara, along with hitmaker Fathermoh.

The song, produced by the talented Vic West, showcases Boutross' lyrical prowess and impeccable flow.

Abigail Chamungwana, known as Abby Chams, unveils her Amapiano song titled 'Nani' featuring Toto Bad Marioo.

This collaboration brings together Abby Chams' smooth vocals and Marioo's signature style, resulting in a true banger that will have you grooving along.

'Sitaki' immediately grabs listeners’ attention with its infectious Amapiano beats.

Amapiano is characterized by its blend of deep house, jazz, and lounge music elements, creating an irresistible fusion of rhythms and melodies.

Mbosso harnesses these pulsating beats to deliver a fresh and danceable track that effortlessly blends traditional Tanzanian sounds with contemporary Amapiano vibes.

Nviiri The Storyteller, a renowned Kenyan singer-songwriter, guitarist, and performer, marks his triumphant return to the music scene with his latest release titled 'Inside Out.'

With this track, Nviiri demonstrates his unique musical style, blending elements of afro-pop, soul, and contemporary Kenyan sounds to create a mesmerizing auditory experience.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

