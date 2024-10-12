The sports category has moved to a new website.

Coster Ojwang's 'Wabiro' & other top hits of the week

Lynet Okumu

#PulseHotAndFresh: Here is a list of songs released this week

#PulseHotAndFresh: Khaligraph Jones, Sylvia Ssaru & Coster Ojwang

The East African music scene is buzzing with fresh releases and collaborations that are capturing the attention of fans both locally and internationally.

From rap anthems to traditional fusion tracks that echo revolution, and feel-good jams that celebrate love, these songs are taking over social media, setting trends on platforms like TikTok and YouTube.

Here’s a roundup of some of the tracks currently making waves in Kenya

Kenyan artist Coster Ojwang has unleashed his revolutionary spirit in 'Wabiro', the debut video from his latest album, IMPOSTER SYNDROME NO MORE.

In Luo, 'Wabiro' means 'We Are Coming', and the track carries the pulse of a people ready for war, willing to face any obstacle to claim victory. It's a battle cry wrapped in music, fusing passion with purpose.

With poetic storytelling, high quality visuals, and a powerful traditional beat, Wabiro is a masterpiece that offers a stunning representation of heritage, showcasing Coster Ojwang’s ability to blend modern artistry with rich, traditional sounds that honour pay homage to the ancestors,

Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones is back with a bang in his latest track, 'Wrong Number', featuring fellow industry star Shekinah Karen.

In the song, Khaligraph reaffirms his dominance in the game, sending a clear message that he's still the OG. Trying to challenge him? That's a bad move—because he's the 'wrong number!

Fans are calling this one of his best releases in a while, with killer beats, sharp visuals, and fire lyrics. The chemistry between the two artists elevates the track, making it a true showcase of Khaligraph and Shekinah's prowess in the rap scene.

Marking his 10-year milestone in the music industry, Bahati drops Village Love, an Afro-fusion EP with 7 songs that embrace Kenya’s cultural diversity.

Collaborating with top talents from different communities, Bahati brings a unique musical fusion to the table.

The first video 'Mwikali' on the EP is already out, featuring Kamba star Maima. The song is a tribute to Mwikali’s charm and values, with smooth harmonies and a fusion of contemporary beats and traditional Kamba sounds.

Ssaru, Kenya's rap royalty, has teamed up with Tipsy Gee and Masauti for another banger titled 'Bad'.

The track is all about good vibes, showcasing Ssaru and Tipsy Gee's lyrical prowess and proving they’re still at the top of their game. It’s all about love, music, and fun. Turn it up and enjoy!

Three prominent African artists Kenya's Sofiya Nzau, Nigeria's Fireboy DML, and South Africa's Nomcebo Zikode, have teamed up to create a new song titled 'META' which they bet will capture the sound of modern Africa.

Released on October 10, 2024, the song blends elements of Afrobeat, R&B, and a genre called '3 Step', a new fusion sound combining traditional African rhythms with contemporary beats.

This unique collaboration emphasises the idea of unity, both musically and culturally, as it seeks to transcend borders across the continent.

Lynet Okumu
