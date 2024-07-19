The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Bien enlists Nigeria's Adekunle for 'Wahala' & other must-hear songs of the week

Lynet Okumu

#PulseHotAndFresh: Here is a list of new songs released this week.

#PulseHot&Fresh: A collage of (From left) singers Bien, Maandy and Boutross
#PulseHot&Fresh: A collage of (From left) singers Bien, Maandy and Boutross

Noticed that your feed has been a bit dreary lately? We have just the cure for you!

Recommended articles

This week, we’re serving up 5 of the hottest music videos to brighten your mood and spread positivity.

Whether you’re in the mood for love ballads, party anthems, or uplifting Gospel tunes, Pulse and LG have got you covered. Let’s dive in!

Grammy Award-winning artist Bien is elevating Afrobeats on the global stage with his new single, 'Wahala', which features Nigerian artist Adekunle Gold and up-and-coming star ShineTTW.

This track, part of Bien’s deluxe album 'Alusa, Why Are You Topless', merges diverse influences, combining Kenyan drum patterns with South African lock drum rhythms and vibrant Nigerian beats.

Enjoy!

Kenya’s top Gengetone artist, Maandy, has just dropped a new national anthem titled 'Naksia Fiti'.

Translating to 'I Feel Good' the song is a celebration of self-confidence and joy. With its upbeat vibe, it’s set to become a definitive party anthem!

Kenyan rapper, producer, and singer Boutross Munene has teamed up with Mejja to release an exciting new track titled 'Bad Habit'.

This song is featured on Boutross’ debut album MTINDO, marking his first full-length project after releasing solo and collaborative mixtapes over the past three years.

'Bad Habit' represents the next phase in Boutross' musical journey, highlighting a fresh side of him with new sounds, nostalgic elements, and a blend of love and authenticity.

Tanzanian songstress Saraphina, also known as Phina, has released a new track titled 'We Huogopi', just six months after her record-breaking hit 'Sisi Ni Wale'.

The song powerfully expresses her faith in divine protection and her confidence that tomorrow will bring better days, despite the challenges faced today.

Kenyan Gospel singer Jabidii has delighted his fans with his latest release, which has quickly won many hearts.

The song, 'Miel Matin', featuring Ayuni Nyapolo, has become a trending hit on TikTok, with people dancing along to its infectious beat.

'Miel Matin', a Luo phrase which translates to 'Dance a Little,' lives up to its name—Ayuni's captivating vocals and Luo lyrics and the song’s irresistible rhythm will have you dancing and yearning for Jesus.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Wahu emotionally recounts suffering 2 miscarriages before welcoming third child

Wahu emotionally recounts suffering 2 miscarriages before welcoming third child

Don’t try me – Zari scoffs as fight with in-laws over late husband’s property gets ugly

Don’t try me – Zari scoffs as fight with in-laws over late husband’s property gets ugly

Bien enlists Nigeria's Adekunle for 'Wahala' & other must-hear songs of the week

Bien enlists Nigeria's Adekunle for 'Wahala' & other must-hear songs of the week

Nigerian rapper Blaqbonez captures essence of love in new single 'Fire On Me'

Nigerian rapper Blaqbonez captures essence of love in new single 'Fire On Me'

Man who met his soulmate at Finance Bill demos shares details of their love story

Man who met his soulmate at Finance Bill demos shares details of their love story

It's a wrap! Shiksha Arora's final message as she exits KBC after 3 years

It's a wrap! Shiksha Arora's final message as she exits KBC after 3 years

Free nyama choma! Venue & dates for Kenyan's attempt to beat 80-hour Nyama Choma record

Free nyama choma! Venue & dates for Kenyan's attempt to beat 80-hour Nyama Choma record

Warm greetings: Citizen TV journalists showered with love after phone numbers leak

Warm greetings: Citizen TV journalists showered with love after phone numbers leak

Monster Energy announced fan exclusive Khaligraph Jones & Femi One party

Monster Energy announced fan exclusive Khaligraph Jones & Femi One party

Trending

Nigerian music sensation Blaqbonez

Nigerian rapper Blaqbonez captures essence of love in new single 'Fire On Me'

#PulseHot&Fresh: A collage of (From left) singers Bien, Maandy and Boutross

Bien enlists Nigeria's Adekunle for 'Wahala' & other must-hear songs of the week

Monster Energy announced fan exclusive Khaligraph Jones & Femi One party

Monster Energy announced fan exclusive Khaligraph Jones & Femi One party