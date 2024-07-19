Bien enlists Nigeria's Adekunle for 'Wahala' & other must-hear songs of the week

This week, we’re serving up 5 of the hottest music videos to brighten your mood and spread positivity.

Whether you’re in the mood for love ballads, party anthems, or uplifting Gospel tunes, Pulse and LG have got you covered. Let’s dive in!

List of new songs released this week

Wahala - Bien ft. Adekunle Gold & ShineTTW

Grammy Award-winning artist Bien is elevating Afrobeats on the global stage with his new single, 'Wahala', which features Nigerian artist Adekunle Gold and up-and-coming star ShineTTW.

This track, part of Bien’s deluxe album 'Alusa, Why Are You Topless', merges diverse influences, combining Kenyan drum patterns with South African lock drum rhythms and vibrant Nigerian beats.

Enjoy!

Naskia Fiti - Naskia Fiti

Kenya’s top Gengetone artist, Maandy, has just dropped a new national anthem titled 'Naksia Fiti'.

Translating to 'I Feel Good' the song is a celebration of self-confidence and joy. With its upbeat vibe, it’s set to become a definitive party anthem!

Bad Habit - Boutross ft. Mejja

Kenyan rapper, producer, and singer Boutross Munene has teamed up with Mejja to release an exciting new track titled 'Bad Habit'.

This song is featured on Boutross’ debut album MTINDO, marking his first full-length project after releasing solo and collaborative mixtapes over the past three years.

'Bad Habit' represents the next phase in Boutross' musical journey, highlighting a fresh side of him with new sounds, nostalgic elements, and a blend of love and authenticity.

We Huogopi - Phina

Tanzanian songstress Saraphina, also known as Phina, has released a new track titled 'We Huogopi', just six months after her record-breaking hit 'Sisi Ni Wale'.

The song powerfully expresses her faith in divine protection and her confidence that tomorrow will bring better days, despite the challenges faced today.

Miel Matin - Jabidii ft. Ayuni Nyapolo

Kenyan Gospel singer Jabidii has delighted his fans with his latest release, which has quickly won many hearts.

The song, 'Miel Matin', featuring Ayuni Nyapolo, has become a trending hit on TikTok, with people dancing along to its infectious beat.