Burning Spear, Glen Washington concerts in Kenya record dismal turnout [Videos]

Burning Spear, known for his influential contributions to reggae music, performed at Nairobi’s Uhuru Park on Saturday, while Glen Washington held his show at the Nakuru Athletics Club.

Despite the artists’ celebrated legacies, video footage from both events showed sparse attendance, surprising fans and music enthusiasts alike.

Glen Washington held his show at the Nakuru Athletics Club Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

For many, the dismal turnout points to issues with the marketing and promotion of the concerts.

A significant number of Kenyans expressed shock upon learning that these iconic musicians were even in the country, indicating that the promotional efforts may not have reached a wide enough audience.

Daddy Owen, a Kenyan gospel musician, also criticised the organizers for the lack of visibility around the events, taking to social media to share his thoughts.

Watch the Burning Spear's concert in Nairobi below:

ADVERTISEMENT

"Event organizers, please put some respect to these legendary artists like Burning Spear and Glen Washington. Do some marketing for your events!" he said.

"Why plan all that and not market your event well? Sad to see the outcome of those events. I saw the videos; I thought it was just a soundcheck," added.

Kenyans have since voiced concerns on social media, questioning how well local promoters are adapting to the competitive events landscape, where digital visibility and outreach are key.

The low attendance at these concerts has sparked a larger conversation around the need for effective marketing to match the caliber of international stars gracing Kenyan stages.

Watch the Glen Washington concert in Nakuru below: