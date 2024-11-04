The sports category has moved to a new website.

Burning Spear, Glen Washington concerts in Kenya record dismal turnout [Videos]

Denis Mwangi

Questions linger over low turnout at Burning Spear and Glen Washington's concerts in Kenya

Glen Washington held his show at the Nakuru Athletics Club
This past weekend, two highly anticipated concerts featuring reggae icons Burning Spear and Glen Washington drew dismal crowds, raising concerns from music lovers.

Burning Spear, known for his influential contributions to reggae music, performed at Nairobi’s Uhuru Park on Saturday, while Glen Washington held his show at the Nakuru Athletics Club.

Despite the artists’ celebrated legacies, video footage from both events showed sparse attendance, surprising fans and music enthusiasts alike.

Burning Spears concert at Uhuru Park, Nairobi
Burning Spears concert at Uhuru Park, Nairobi Glen Washington held his show at the Nakuru Athletics Club Pulse Live Kenya
For many, the dismal turnout points to issues with the marketing and promotion of the concerts.

A significant number of Kenyans expressed shock upon learning that these iconic musicians were even in the country, indicating that the promotional efforts may not have reached a wide enough audience.

Daddy Owen, a Kenyan gospel musician, also criticised the organizers for the lack of visibility around the events, taking to social media to share his thoughts.

Watch the Burning Spear's concert in Nairobi below:

"Event organizers, please put some respect to these legendary artists like Burning Spear and Glen Washington. Do some marketing for your events!" he said.

"Why plan all that and not market your event well? Sad to see the outcome of those events. I saw the videos; I thought it was just a soundcheck," added.

Kenyans have since voiced concerns on social media, questioning how well local promoters are adapting to the competitive events landscape, where digital visibility and outreach are key.

The low attendance at these concerts has sparked a larger conversation around the need for effective marketing to match the caliber of international stars gracing Kenyan stages.

Watch the Glen Washington concert in Nakuru below:

