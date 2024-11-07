The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Deep history behind ‘Kassongo’ jam going viral on TikTok: Meaning, legacy & impact

Denis Mwangi

The song’s lyrics and infectious tune, have captured the hearts of young Kenyans who may be hearing it for the first time.

Orchestra Super Mazembe
Orchestra Super Mazembe

The song 'Kassongo' by Orchestra Super Mazembe has recently surged in popularity, especially on TikTok, where many Kenyans have used it as background music for humorous memes and short videos.

But beyond the catchy tune lies a story filled with history, cultural ties, and lyrics that reveal deep history about the song.

Orchestra Super Mazembe
Orchestra Super Mazembe Orchestra Super Mazembe Pulse Live Kenya
'Kassongo' is a song about love, longing, and the pain of separation.

Sung in Lingala, the lyrics revolve around a woman calling out to her husband, Kassongo, pleading for his return to their marriage. Here’s a look at some of the lyrics:

  • "Kasongo ye ye ee, mobali na ngai"
  • (Kasongo, my husband)
  • This line expresses the woman’s deep affection for her husband.
  • "Kasongo nga nawe oo, zonga libala ee"
  • (Kasongo, I am dying, come back to the marriage)
  • She is essentially calling out to Kassongo, asking him to come back and rebuild their relationship.

The lyrics reflect a sentiment many people can relate to, the desire to be close to loved ones, and the sadness when they are absent.

The song's repetitive chorus and rhythm create a hypnotic quality that draws listeners in, making it ideal for the looping nature of social media.

Orchestra Super Mazembe was formed in 1967 in what was then Zaire (now the Democratic Republic of Congo).

Their name translates to "giant earth-movers," symbolising the impact they hoped to make in the music world.

In 1974, the band relocated to Nairobi, Kenya, and their distinctive soukous style, filled with lively guitar riffs and danceable beats, quickly found a fan base.

Led by Longwa Didos Mutonkole, Orchestra Super Mazembe became an East African phenomenon, gaining popularity with tracks like 'Shauri Yako' and 'Kassongo'.

Their music didn’t just entertain; it bridged cultural gaps, resonating with both Congolese and Kenyan audiences, and became a staple in clubs and radio stations across the region during the 1970s and 1980s.

Orchestra Super Mazembe's music was more than just music for entertainment joints. Their songs brought the vibrant Congolese soukous style to Kenya, establishing a cross-cultural legacy that has endured for decades.

Over time, the band faced lineup changes and the inevitable loss of some founding members, including Kasongo wa Kanema, a key member who passed away in 2020.

Kasongo was the father of Camp Mulla member Shappa Man.

Shappa Man
Shappa Man Shappa Man Pulse Live Kenya

The resurgence of 'Kassongo' on platforms like TikTok is a testament to the timelessness of great music.

The song’s lyrics, which speak to themes of love and longing, combined with its infectious tune, have captured the hearts of young Kenyans who may be hearing it for the first time.

As Kenyans use the track for humorous content, they also introduce the rich history and culture behind it to a global audience.

Orchestra Super Mazembe’s music is a reminder of the power of nostalgia and the universal appeal of music that speaks to the heart.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
