Don Moen, an American gospel musician and pastor, is set to visit Kenya for the Love Nairobi Festival, a three-day gospel function that will take place from September 15 to 17 at the Nairobi University Sports Grounds.
Don Moen to share stage with Jabidii, Evelyn Wanjiru, Mercy Masika, Moji in Nairobi
The American gospel singer, songwriter, and pastor, has been a frequent visitor to Kenya, performing in concerts and holding worship events.
Recommended articles
The festival will bring together major church groups, ministries, and umbrella organizations, with the support of evangelist Andrew Palau.
The Love Nairobi Festival is a collaborative effort that has already seen success in more than 15 major African cities, including Cape Town, Kigali, Addis Ababa, Cairo, Kampala, and Yammoussoukro.
The festival will feature a lineup of top artists, including Don Moen, Pompi from Zambia, and Christafari, as well as renowned local and international musicians.
Some of the Kenyan gospel musicians who are set to perform include Jabidii, Evelyn Wanjiru, Mercy Masika, Moji Shortbabaa, Sovereign Band, Ekodydda, and Timeless Noel.
The festival will also feature action sports and fun children's programs, as well as medical clinics, eyeglass clinics, prison outreaches, school presentations, and orphanage clinics.
The festival's overarching goal is to spread hope to the entire community.
The American gospel singer, songwriter, and pastor, has been a frequent visitor to Kenya, performing in concerts and holding worship events.
His music has touched the hearts of many Kenyans, and his concerts have been well-attended.
In May 2015, Don Moen held a concert in Nairobi, Kenya. During this first visit to the country, he was hosted by President William Ruto, who was the deputy president at the time, in Karen.
In November 2017, Don Moen arrived in Kenya for a worship concert. He thanked Kenya for the warm welcome and held a concert on a Saturday.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke