The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Don Moen to share stage with Jabidii, Evelyn Wanjiru, Mercy Masika, Moji in Nairobi

Denis Mwangi

The American gospel singer, songwriter, and pastor, has been a frequent visitor to Kenya, performing in concerts and holding worship events.

Don Moen
Don Moen

Don Moen, an American gospel musician and pastor, is set to visit Kenya for the Love Nairobi Festival, a three-day gospel function that will take place from September 15 to 17 at the Nairobi University Sports Grounds.

Recommended articles

The festival will bring together major church groups, ministries, and umbrella organizations, with the support of evangelist Andrew Palau.

The Love Nairobi Festival is a collaborative effort that has already seen success in more than 15 major African cities, including Cape Town, Kigali, Addis Ababa, Cairo, Kampala, and Yammoussoukro.

Don Moen Don Moen Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The festival will feature a lineup of top artists, including Don Moen, Pompi from Zambia, and Christafari, as well as renowned local and international musicians.

Some of the Kenyan gospel musicians who are set to perform include Jabidii, Evelyn Wanjiru, Mercy Masika, Moji Shortbabaa, Sovereign Band, Ekodydda, and Timeless Noel.

The festival will also feature action sports and fun children's programs, as well as medical clinics, eyeglass clinics, prison outreaches, school presentations, and orphanage clinics.

The festival's overarching goal is to spread hope to the entire community.

The American gospel singer, songwriter, and pastor, has been a frequent visitor to Kenya, performing in concerts and holding worship events.

ADVERTISEMENT

His music has touched the hearts of many Kenyans, and his concerts have been well-attended.

In May 2015, Don Moen held a concert in Nairobi, Kenya. During this first visit to the country, he was hosted by President William Ruto, who was the deputy president at the time, in Karen.

In November 2017, Don Moen arrived in Kenya for a worship concert. He thanked Kenya for the warm welcome and held a concert on a Saturday.

During his first visit to Kenya Don Moen was hosted by President William Ruto, who was the deputy president at the time, in Karen. During his first visit to Kenya Don Moen was hosted by President William Ruto, who was the deputy president at the time, in Karen. Pulse Live Kenya
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Eric Omondi shares details of show that earned him Sh34,000 per minute

Eric Omondi shares details of show that earned him Sh34,000 per minute

Don Moen to share stage with Jabidii, Evelyn Wanjiru, Mercy Masika, Moji in Nairobi

Don Moen to share stage with Jabidii, Evelyn Wanjiru, Mercy Masika, Moji in Nairobi

Scary turn for Man United fan who tried to eat 30 eggs after Arsenal's win

Scary turn for Man United fan who tried to eat 30 eggs after Arsenal's win

Jackie Matubia throws shade at Blessing over clip with mystery woman

Jackie Matubia throws shade at Blessing over clip with mystery woman

Sarah Hassan's hubby honours her acting legacy with perfect birthday cake

Sarah Hassan's hubby honours her acting legacy with perfect birthday cake

Lava Lava pleads with fans to return his chain

Lava Lava pleads with fans to return his chain

Village chief forced to intervene after iam Marwa was accused of cultism

Village chief forced to intervene after iam Marwa was accused of cultism

Yvette Obura responds to fan's query on 2nd child with Bahati

Yvette Obura responds to fan's query on 2nd child with Bahati

Pastor Ezekiel swerves on request to donate 'nguvu za kiume' to another man

Pastor Ezekiel swerves on request to donate 'nguvu za kiume' to another man

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Drake the generous giver has done it again. [Prince Williams/Wireimage]

Drake gifts fan $50,000 for using his furniture funds to attend his concert

#PulseHot&Fresh

Top 5 songs released this week

Rapper King Kaka

In 10 songs: Your introduction to Rabbit the poet who grew into King Kaka

CS Ababu Namwamba with Trace MD Danny Mucira, Pernod Ricard EA Marketing Manager and the 2 nominees Nadia & Janet Otieno

Nadia Mukami, Janet Otieno shine at Trace Awards nominee tour