ADVERTISEMENT
Femi One & Nyashinski 'Under the Influence' & 7 fresh songs of the week

Lynet Okumu

East African artists continue to set the bar high with their creativity and ingenuity. This week, we bring you a selection of seven new songs that are making waves across the region.

Kenyan female hip-hop recording artist, rapper, singer, and songwriter Femi One, has released a new single dubbed Under the Influence featuring the goat Nyashinski.

The single is the second collaboration by the two. promises a harmonious fusion of musical genres and a lyrical depth that resonates with audiences of all backgrounds

Fena Gitu has released the inaugural track from her 'Twende Disco' EP. This fresh single, 'Pogna Matin,' is a collaborative venture featuring Okello Max.

Pogna Matin is a luo word meaning Share just a little with me. The song that will make you want to dance!

Kenyan Gengetone Hip Hop singer and songwriter based in Dagoreti Zzero Sufuri has dropped a new banger, 'Miezi Za Bar' featuring Nuclear.

This is a Swahili phrase meaning, the rest of the months are for partying. Enjoy this party banger

Kenyan Hip Hop singer Octopizzo has marked a triumphant comeback to the music scene with a new banger, 'Wapi Compe.'

Wapi Compe” is a statement of Octopizzo’s excellence and success, challenging anyone to match his level.

Octopizzo makes it clear that he's here to stay!

Kenyan popular recording artist, songwriter, and dancehall singer better known as Dufla Diligon, has released another song titled Dai featuring Masauti.

Dufla and Masauti are informing the lady that her beauty has mesmerised them: they want her.

Renowned Kenyan gospel recording artist, singer, and songwriter Mr. Seed has released a new music video of his latest single, titled 'Sweet Melody.'

The song is about finding love and happiness in a chaotic world.

'Nikumbuke' is a song by Kenyan gospel artist DK Kwenye Beat. The song was released on October 3, 2023, and it is a plea to God to remember him in his struggles.

The three-man powerhouse of Mordecai Mwini, Wachira Gatama, and Kenneth Muya have released their fifth album titled 'Time'

According to the melodic lyrics of the first song of the album, there is a time for everything under the sun; time for joy and pain, laughter and tears, wins and loses, highs and lows, ups and downs, etc.

